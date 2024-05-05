Next Article

Sunil Narine surpasses 1,500 IPL runs with 81 versus LSG

By Gaurav Tripathi 08:59 pm May 05, 202408:59 pm

What's the story Sunil Narine's dream run in the 2024 Indian Premier League continues as he played another breathtaking knock in Match 54. He went berserk at Lucknow's Ekana Stadium and smoked 81 off just 39 balls, a knock laced with six boundaries and seven sixes. This was his fourth 50-plus score of the season as he accomplished two major doubles. He also completed 1,500 IPL runs.

Knock

A stellar knock from Narine

KKR were off to a fiery start as Narine and Philip Salt (32) added 61 runs before the latter departed. Narine found another potent partner in Angkrish Raghuvanshi (32) as the duo added 79 runs. The southpaw was the aggressor in the partnership. Narine smashed Marcus Stoinis for three sixes in the 11th over. He eventually fell to Ravi Bishnoi.

Campaign

Narine joins this elite list

With 461 runs at a strike rate of 183.67, Narine is now the third-highest run-getter in IPL 2024 (50s: 3, 100: 1). He also owns 13 wickets an economy of 6.72. As per ESPNcricinfo, Shane Watson (2008 and 2013) and Jacques Kallis (2010) are the only other all-rounder to slam 450-plus runs and take at least 13 wickets in an IPL season.

Career

1,500 IPL runs for Narine

With this knock, Narine became the seventh player to accomplish 1,500 IPL runs for KKR (now 1,507). Playing his 173rd game, he averages 17.32 as his strike rate reads 166.34 (100: 1, 50s: 7). He also owns 176 wickets in the tournament. He became the first player to complete the double of 1,500 runs and 150 wickets for a franchise in IPL.