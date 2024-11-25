Vaibhav Suryavanshi will be plying his trade for the Rajasthan Royals

Vaibhav Suryavanshi makes history in IPL auction: Details here

By Rajdeep Saha 08:44 pm Nov 25, 202408:44 pm

What's the story Vaibhav Suryavanshi will be plying his trade for the Rajasthan Royals in Indian Premier League. The 13-year-old from Bihar had earlier become the youngest player ever to be included in the IPL 2025 mega auction shortlist. He has now found a team in RR. The Royals shelled out ₹1.1 crore for the teenage sensation. DC were also interested in the player.

Story

Debut in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy at 12

As per reports, Vaibhav's cricketing journey started at the age of four when his father Sanjeev noticed his love for the sport and constructed a small playing area in their backyard. By nine, Vaibhav was practicing at a Samastipur cricket academy. At 12, he made his debut in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy for Bihar, scoring nearly 400 runs in just five matches.

Information

Do you know?

His biggest achievement to date came in September 2024 when he played for India U-19 in a youth Test match against Australia in Chennai, smashing an impressive 62-ball 104.

Ranji

Historic debut in Ranji Trophy

In January 2024, the player created history by becoming the second-youngest player ever to play in a Ranji Trophy game for Bihar. He made his First-Class debut at a mere 12 years and 284 days old. This feat earned him places in the India A and India B U-19 teams. It acted as a selection platform for the ICC U-19 World Cup 2024.

Do you know?

Crorepati at the age of just 13!

The player's inclusion in the IPL 2025 auction list marked a major milestone in his budding career. He featured as the 491st name in the uncapped batter category. And now, he is an IPL player and also a crorepati.

