What's the story England cricketer Jacob Bethell will play for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League. The promising Englishman was snapped up by RCB on Day 2 of the IPL 2025 mega auction during the accelerated round. Punjab Kings also showed interest in Bethell but it was RCB who got the player for ₹2.6 crore. Bethell had set his base price at ₹1.25 crore.

Six fifties in T20 cricket for Bethell

Bethell has represented England in 7 T20Is. He owns 173 runs at 57.66 with the help of two fifties. Both of these knocks came recently in the T20I series against West Indies. Overall in T20s, Bethell owns a total of 909 runs from 52 matches at 25.97. His strike rate is 142.47. He owns six fifties in T20 cricket.