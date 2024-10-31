Summarize Simplifying... In short English cricketer Ben Stokes' home was burgled while his family was inside, causing emotional distress but no physical harm.

The thieves made off with jewelry and personal items of sentimental value, which Stokes hopes to recover by aiding police with pictures of the stolen goods.

Amidst personal tragedies, including the loss of his father to brain cancer, Stokes continues to perform on the cricket field, recently aiding England in a record-breaking victory over Pakistan. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Stokes was away with the national team

Englan cricketer Ben Stokes's home burgled while family was inside

By Parth Dhall 01:58 pm Oct 31, 202401:58 pm

What's the story England cricket team Test captain, Ben Stokes, has revealed that his home in Castle Eden, Northeast England, was burgled on October 17. The incident transpired while he was on the Pakistan tour for the three-match Test series. Masked burglars stole jewelry and "irreplaceable" personal items from his residence. Notably, his OBE (Order of the British Empire) medal was among the stolen items.

Family's ordeal

Stokes's family was home during the burglary

Stokes said he was disturbed that his wife and two young children were in the house when the break-in occurred. He said, "By far the worst thing about this crime is that it was carried out whilst my wife and two young children were in the house." Thankfully, no family member was physically harmed. But he admitted the traumatic incident has taken a toll on their emotional and mental well-being.

Emotional loss

Stolen items hold sentimental value for Stokes

The burglars got away with jewelry, other valuables, and a whole lot of personal stuff. Stokes stressed that a lot of these stolen items are of great sentimental value to him and his family, making them irreplaceable. He also posted pictures of some stolen items to help police in their investigation, noting that his main aim isn't getting back material stuff but catching the culprits.

Personal struggles

Stokes's personal life has been marked by tragedy

Stokes has dealt with a lot on the personal front in the last few years. He lost his father to brain cancer in 2020 besides suffering a family tragedy in 2019. These incidents have taken a toll on the cricketer's mental health. On the cricket field, Stokes recently helped England claim a record-breaking over Pakistan in the 1st Test. However, the home side bounced back to win the series.