IPL 2025: DPL hero Priyansh Arya picked by Punjab Kings
Priyansh Arya, the talented batter, has been picked by Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction. Arya, who entered at a base price of ₹30 lakh, has bagged a whopping deal of ₹3.80 crore with the Kings. Notably, Arya became the first-ever centurion of the Delhi Premier League earlier this year. Here are further details.
An incredible ton; 6 sixes in an over
Priyansh Arya grabbed the eyeballs after hammering 6 sixes in an over during the inaugural Delhi Premier League (DPL) this year. He attained the feat for South Delhi Superstarz against North Delhi Strikers. Arya slammed 120 off 50 balls in that innings, stitching a 286-run stand with his captain Ayush Badoni. He overall hammered 608 runs from 10 matches at a strike-rate of 198.69.
Arya's ton in SMAT
Two days ago, Arya slammed an incredible century against Uttar Pradesh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. His 43-ball 102 (5 fours and 10 sixes) powered Delhi to a 47-run win. They successfully defended 233 in the match.