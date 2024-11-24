Summarize Simplifying... In short Mohit Sharma, who began his IPL career with Chennai Super Kings in 2013, has been secured by Delhi Capitals for ₹2.20 crore in 2025.

After stints with Punjab Kings and a return to CSK, Sharma joined Delhi Capitals in 2020, and later impressed with Gujarat Titans in 2023 by taking 27 wickets in 14 matches.

Despite a slight dip in form, his overall performance caught the attention of Delhi Capitals again at the IPL auction. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Mohit Sharma represented GT last year

IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals secure Mohit Sharma for ₹2.20 crore

By Rajdeep Saha 10:59 pm Nov 24, 202410:59 pm

What's the story Delhi Capitals have successfully roped in the services of experienced right-arm pacer, Mohit Sharma, in the IPL 2025 mega auction. The deal was finalized at ₹2.20 crore after a bidding war with Gujarat Titans. This will be his second stint with Delhi Capitals, having played for them in 2020. He had set his base price at ₹50 lakh. DC and GT went for the player before the former sealed the deal.

Career retrospect

Mohit's IPL journey: A look back

Mohit's IPL career started in 2013 with Chennai Super Kings (CSK), where he made an immediate impact by taking 20 wickets in his debut season. This performance was instrumental in taking CSK to the final that year. In the next two seasons, he continued to show his bowling skills by taking 23 and 14 wickets respectively for CSK.

Team transitions

His stint with Punjab Kings and return to CSK

In 2016, Sharma switched to Punjab Kings where he further added 13 wickets to his tally. He played two more seasons for them, taking another 20 wickets, before returning to CSK in 2019. However, his second stint with CSK was short-lived as he only got a chance to play in one match before being released by the team.

Career progression

His journey with Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans

Sharma joined Delhi Capitals in 2020 but only played one match. He didn't play any games in the 2021 and 2022 IPL editions. In 2023, he made a strong comeback, taking a remarkable 27 wickets in just 14 matches for Gujarat Titans. Despite a slight dip in form with only 13 wickets in the next season, his overall performance was impressive enough to catch Delhi Capitals's attention again at the IPL auction.