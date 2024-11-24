Summarize Simplifying... In short In the IPL 2025 auction, Ashutosh Sharma, a top-order batter, was bought by DC for ₹3.80 crore.

IPL 2025: Ashutosh Sharma sold to DC for ₹3.80 crore

By Parth Dhall 10:43 pm Nov 24, 2024

What's the story Delhi Capitals (DC) have acquired the services of Naman Dhir, the uncapped all-rounder, in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction. The batting all-rounder, who had an impressive stint with Punjab Kings, has bagged a whopping deal worth ₹3.80 crore. Along with DC, the likes of PBKS and Royal Challengers Bengaluru were also in the hunt to bag the all-rounder. Here are further details.

Sharma played for PBKS in IPL 2024

As mentioned, Sharma played for the Punjab Kings in IPL 2024. He scored only 189 runs in 11 games but had an impressive strike-rate of 167.25. His tally included a fifty. It is worth noting that the top-order batter has played only 27 competitive T20 games. He has also played eight First-Class matches.

Blazing cameos from Sharma

Sharma played some blistering cameos for the Kings, who finished in the bottom half in IPL 2024. His scores in the season read 31(17), 33*(15), 31(16), 61(28), 3(8), 3(10), 8(5), 17*(11), and 2(3).