Former Australia captain Steve Smith didn't find any takers in the Indian Premier League (Image Source: X/@ICC)

IPL 2025 auction: Steve Smith gets ignored by franchises

By Parth Dhall 07:22 pm Nov 25, 202407:22 pm

What's the story Former Australia captain Steve Smith didn't find any takers in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Smith, who last featured in the 2021 IPL season, had set his base price at ₹2 crore. Notably, Smith has played for five franchises in the cash-rich league. No team went for Smith in the accelerated round on Monday.

A look at his IPL career

As mentioned, Smith last played in the tournament in 2021, where he represented Delhi Capitals. However, he managed only 152 runs from eight matches at a poor strike-rate of 112.59. Notably, Smith started his IPL journey with the now-defunct Pune Warriors India in 2012. He led the Rising Pune Supergiants to the IPL final in 2017, where they lost to Mumbai Indians.

Over 2,400 IPL runs

In a career spanning over a decade, Smith has racked up 2,485 runs from 103 IPL matches at an average of 34.51. His strike-rate in the league falls under 130. His tally includes a ton.

