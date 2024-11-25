Summarize Simplifying... In short Gurjapneet Singh, who recently debuted in T20 cricket, has landed a whopping ₹2.20 crore deal with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for IPL 2025.

The tall pacer has already worked with CSK as a net bowler

IPL 2025: Gurjapneet Singh cracks ₹2.20 crore deal with CSK

By Parth Dhall 07:25 pm Nov 25, 202407:25 pm

What's the story Uncapped Indian left-arm seamer Gurjapneet Singh has been acquired by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction. Singh, who came in at ₹30 lakh, finally bagged a deal worth 2.20 crore with the Super Kings. As per ESPNcricinfo, the tall pacer has already worked with CSK as a net bowler during the IPL.

The Yellow Army welcome Gurjanpreet Singh

Singh recently made his T20 debut

It is worth noting that Singh has played a solitary competitive T20 match as of now. He made his T20 debut two days ago for Tamil Nadu at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

History at Ranji Trophy

In October this year, Singh bagged figures worth 6/22 in the Ranji Trophy against Saurashtra, the best in a First-Class innings by a Tamil Nadu pacer at home since 2005/06. He also dismissed Cheteshwar Pujara for a duck.