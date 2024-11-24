Noor was bought by the Yellow Army for a sum of ₹10 crore

IPL 2025 auction: CSK buy Noor Ahmad for ₹10 crore

By Rajdeep Saha 09:06 pm Nov 24, 202409:06 pm

What's the story Afghanistan's young spin sensation, Noor Ahmad, has been roped in by Chennai Super Kings. Noor was bought by the Yellow Army for a sum of ₹10 crore during the Indian Premier League 2025 mega auction in Jeddah. Notably, Gujarat Titans exercised their Right To Match card at ₹5 crore. However, CSK upped the bid as GT pulled out. Here's more.

Twitter Post

Twitter Post

Information

Noor's IPL and T20 stats

Across 23 matches for Gujarat Titans, Noor claimed 24 scalps at 27.45. His economy rate was 8.03. Overall in T20s, Noor is a solid customer, taking 137 scalps from 122 matches at just 23.08. His ER is 7.16. He has two four-fers and a fifer.