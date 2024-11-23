Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Sanju Samson smashes 75 versus Services
Indian batter Sanju Samson continued to be amongst the runs in the 20-over format. After slamming two tons for India in the recently concluded four-match T20I series versus South Africa, Samson has started well in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy - India's premier T20 domestic competition. In a chase of 150 runs, the Kerala skipper smashed 75 runs from 45 balls versus Services.
Samson hits a breezy fifty against Services
Samson opened alongside Rohan Kunnummal and the two added 73 runs for the opening wicket. Kerala lost Vishnu Vinod (77/2) before Samson and Mohammed Azharuddeen added 44 runs. However, both players fell in quick succession. Samson's knock was laced with 10 fours and three sixes.
47th fifty from Samson's blade
Samson's 75 takes him to 7,232 runs in the 20-over format from 286 matches (273 innings), as per ESPNcricinfo. He now owns six tons and 47 fifties. Samson has also raced to 332 sixes in 20 overs cricket. Notably, 810 of his runs have come for India at 27.93. He owns three tons and two fifties for India in T20Is.