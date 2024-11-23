Summarize Simplifying... In short In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Sanju Samson scored a remarkable 75 runs against Services, contributing to a 73-run opening partnership with Rohan Kunnummal.

This performance brings Samson's total to 7,232 runs in 286 T20 matches, including six centuries and 47 half-centuries.

Notably, he has hit 332 sixes and scored 810 runs for India in T20Is. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Samson smashed 75 versus Services (Image Spurce: X/@BCCI)

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Sanju Samson smashes 75 versus Services

By Rajdeep Saha 07:41 pm Nov 23, 202407:41 pm

What's the story Indian batter Sanju Samson continued to be amongst the runs in the 20-over format. After slamming two tons for India in the recently concluded four-match T20I series versus South Africa, Samson has started well in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy - India's premier T20 domestic competition. In a chase of 150 runs, the Kerala skipper smashed 75 runs from 45 balls versus Services.

Information

Samson hits a breezy fifty against Services

Samson opened alongside Rohan Kunnummal and the two added 73 runs for the opening wicket. Kerala lost Vishnu Vinod (77/2) before Samson and Mohammed Azharuddeen added 44 runs. However, both players fell in quick succession. Samson's knock was laced with 10 fours and three sixes.

Stats

47th fifty from Samson's blade

Samson's 75 takes him to 7,232 runs in the 20-over format from 286 matches (273 innings), as per ESPNcricinfo. He now owns six tons and 47 fifties. Samson has also raced to 332 sixes in 20 overs cricket. Notably, 810 of his runs have come for India at 27.93. He owns three tons and two fifties for India in T20Is.