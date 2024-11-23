Summarize Simplifying... In short In the Perth Test, India took a commanding lead over Australia, thanks to a strong opening stand by Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul.

Observations from McDonald and Rana suggest the pitch improved for batting on Day 2, aiding India's performance.

Despite the current situation, McDonald remains hopeful for an Australian comeback on Day 3.

Rana claimed 3 scalps for India (Image Source: X/@BCCI)

Perth Test: McDonald, Rana agree pitch has improved for batting

By Rajdeep Saha 07:24 pm Nov 23, 202407:24 pm

What's the story The second day of the ongoing Perth Test between India and Australia saw a major change in batting conditions. Both teams accepted the change, with Australia's head coach Andrew McDonald and Indian debutant pacer Harshit Rana, agreeing the pitch had become more batter-friendly. This was in stark contrast to the first day's play where 17 wickets tumbled. Here are further details.

Match scenario

A look at the match situation

On Day 1, India were bowled out for 150 and then reduced Australia to 67/7 at stumps. However, only three wickets fell on the second day's play, all of them being Australian wickets. The hosts managed to get to 104, thanks to Mitchell Starc's crucial knock before getting bowled out. India claimed a crucial lead of 46 runs, which they extended to 218 at stumps with Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul putting on an unbroken 172-run opening stand.

Pitch analysis

McDonald's observations on pitch conditions

McDonald noticed a drastic difference in the wicket from Day 1 to Day 2. "I think the wicket has changed considerably. If you look at the seam and swing, it was down compared to yesterday (when) it was difficult work," he told the media after Day 2's play. He also lauded Rahul and Jaiswal for their brilliant show in such conditions. Despite a few close calls, McDonald admitted luck was on their side for a successful innings.

Rana's perspective

Rana's views on improved batting conditions

Echoing McDonald's observations, Indian pacer Rana too agreed that the pitch had become more conducive for batting on Day 2. He said, "It was a better wicket today for batting. When they were batting in the morning, we were also having a little problem." Despite this challenge, Rana stressed on the importance of patience and sticking to their game plan to secure wickets under these conditions.

Comeback hopes

McDonald remains hopeful for Australia's comeback

Despite India's commanding position with all 10 wickets in hand and a massive lead, McDonald was confident of Australia's comeback on Day 3. He said, "The morale is always good, it's a pretty level team whether it's a good day or a bad day." He admitted they have some problems to solve but remained hopeful about their chances in the game.