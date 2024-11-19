Summarize Simplifying... In short In the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy, India and Australia will face off for the 108th time in Test cricket.

On Aussie soil, India have won nine matches from 52 attempts (Image Source: X/@BCCI)

Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: Here's the statistical preview

By Rajdeep Saha 03:15 pm Nov 19, 202403:15 pm

What's the story The Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 starts from November 22 onward in Perth as rivals Australia and India lock horns. India are without skipper Rohit Sharma for the opener with vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah set to lead the side. Shubman Gill has been ruled out as well as India look for answers. For the Aussies, they have a real shape in their side. Here's the statistical preview.

H2H

H2H record: India have won nine matches Down Under

As per ESPNcricinfo, the two teams have met each other on 107 occasions in the longest format. India have claimed 32 wins with the Aussies winning 45 matches. 29 matches have been drawn with a solitary contest ending in a tie. On Aussie soil, India have won nine matches from 52 attempts, losing 30 and drawing 13.

Do you know?

India have won each of the last four series

India have won each of the last four series against the Aussies. India beat Australia 2-1 at home in 2017, 2-1 in Australia, 2018-19, 2-1 in Australia, 2020-21 and 2-1 at home, 2023.

Duo

Smith and Labuschagne are Australia's best batters

Steve Smith boasts 2,042 runs against India in 19 Tests at an average of 65.87. The star batter has garnered 1,082 runs in just eight Tests against India on home soil, averaging 83.23. Marnus Labuschagne has played 27 matches at home, scoring 2,623 runs from 47 innings at 62.45. Against India, Labuschagne owns 464 runs from 5 home matches at a solid 51.55.

Kohli

Can Kohli stand up and deliver?

Virat Kohli has made a name for himself as one of the most successful visiting batters in Australia. In 13 Tests on Australian soil, he has scored 1,352 runs at 54.08 (HS: 169). This includes six centuries and four half-centuries. However, Kohli hasn't performed well of late. Since 2021, Kohli has amassed 1,722 runs from 31 matches at 33.11 (50s: 8, 100s: 2).

Bowling

Australia's pace trio could hurt India

Australian captain Pat Cummins owns 269 wickets in 62 Tests at 22.53. He has 12 five-wicket hauls and two match 10-fers in Tests. Notably, 152 of his scalps have come at home at 19.69. Josh Hazlewood has claimed 162 Test wickets in 39 home matches at 23.05. Meanwhile, Mitchell Starc has 217 scalps in 50 home Test matches at 26.28.

Indian bowlers

Bumrah and Siraj are key for India

Bumrah is among the six Indian bowlers to have claimed 100 Test wickets in SENA countries. He boasts 113 wickets across 26 SENA Tests at 23.28. The tally includes six five-wicket hauls. The 30-year-old owns 32 wickets from seven matches in Australia, averaging 21.25. Mohammed Siraj claimed 13 wickets from three Tests on his debut and only tour to Australia in 2020-21.

Spin

Nathan Lyon boasts third-most Test wickets in Australia

Australia's veteran off-spinner Nathan Lyon will be instrumental to his side's success. Lyon has claimed as many as 259 wickets in 67 home Tests at an average of 30.88. This includes nine five-wicket hauls and two match 10-wicket hauls. Only Shane Warne (319) and Glenn McGrath (289) have more Test wickets on Australian soil than Lyon. At home, Lyon owns 60 wickets versus India.