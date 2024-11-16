Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh welcome second child
Indian cricket team captain, Rohit Sharma, and his wife Ritika Sajdeh have welcomed their second child. After several reports on Friday night claimed that the couple has been blessed with a baby boy, Sharma took to Instagram to share a F.R.I.E.N.D.S-themed post featuring himself, Sajdeh, their daughter Samaira, and the newborn. He captioned it, "The one where we are four." Congratulations to the family!
Sharma's paternity leave hinted at Sajdeh's pregnancy
Notably, the news of Sajdeh's pregnancy was kept under wraps until earlier this month when Sharma took a paternity break ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. This fueled speculations that he might miss the first Test of the series. However, with their baby arriving nearly a week before the first Test, there's a possibility that Sharma could participate in the series opener.
Sharma and Sajdeh's love story and parenthood journey
The couple got married on December 13, 2015, at a grand wedding attended by the cricket, sports, and entertainment elite. They had their first child, Samaira, in 2018, and she often accompanies Sajdeh to several matches. Six years into their marriage, they have now become proud parents a second time.