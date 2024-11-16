Summarize Simplifying... In short Cricket star Rohit Sharma and his wife Ritika Sajdeh have welcomed their second child.

The news was revealed after Sharma took a paternity break before the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, sparking rumors he might miss the first Test.

The couple, who married in 2015 and had their first child, Samaira, in 2018, managed to keep the pregnancy a secret until recently. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh have become parents for the second time

Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh welcome second child

By Isha Sharma 03:27 pm Nov 16, 202403:27 pm

What's the story Indian cricket team captain, Rohit Sharma, and his wife Ritika Sajdeh have welcomed their second child. After several reports on Friday night claimed that the couple has been blessed with a baby boy, Sharma took to Instagram to share a F.R.I.E.N.D.S-themed post featuring himself, Sajdeh, their daughter Samaira, and the newborn. He captioned it, "The one where we are four." Congratulations to the family!

Paternity break

Sharma's paternity leave hinted at Sajdeh's pregnancy

Notably, the news of Sajdeh's pregnancy was kept under wraps until earlier this month when Sharma took a paternity break ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. This fueled speculations that he might miss the first Test of the series. However, with their baby arriving nearly a week before the first Test, there's a possibility that Sharma could participate in the series opener.

Family timeline

Sharma and Sajdeh's love story and parenthood journey

The couple got married on December 13, 2015, at a grand wedding attended by the cricket, sports, and entertainment elite. They had their first child, Samaira, in 2018, and she often accompanies Sajdeh to several matches. Six years into their marriage, they have now become proud parents a second time.