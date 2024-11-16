Summarize Simplifying... In short Sachin Tendulkar leads as the top Indian scorer in Australia with 1,809 runs in 20 matches, followed by Virat Kohli with 1,352 runs in 13 matches.

VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid also made significant contributions with 1,236 and 1,143 runs respectively.

Kohli owns 1,350-plus runs versus AUS in Australia (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Decoding India's top scorers in Australia (Tests)

By Rajdeep Saha 05:06 pm Nov 16, 202405:06 pm

What's the story Australia and India gear up for a five-match Test series, Down Under, starting November 22 in Perth. India will be aiming to make things count with the bat after a disastrous show versus New Zealand at home. Over the years, several Indian batters did well on Aussie soil, scoring vital runs. Ahead of the gruelling Border-Gavaskar Trophy, we decode India's top scorers in Australia.

#1

Sachin Tendulkar - 1,809 runs

As per ESPNcricinfo, Sachin Tendulkar owns the most runs by an Indian batter in Australia. Sachin scored 1,809 runs in Australia at an average of 53.20 across 20 matches. He slammed six tons and 7 fifties with the best of 241*. In India-Australia matches, Sachin scored 3,630 runs at 55 (100s: 11, 50s: 16). Overall, Sachin scored 15,921 runs in Tests at 53.78.

#2

Virat Kohli - 1,352 runs*

Virat Kohli has a crucial series coming up and if h delivers, he could well go past of Sachin. Kohli has so far managed 1,352 runs from 13 matches at an impressive 54-plus on Aussie soil. He has six tons and four fifties with the best of 169. Kohli has 2,042 runs against Australia at 47.48 (100s: 8, 50s: 5).

#3

VVS Laxman - 1,236 runs

VVS Laxman is third on this list with a tally of 1,236 runs in Australia. He played 15 matches and averaged 44.14 with the help of four tons and four fifties (HS: 178). Overall versus the Aussies, Laxman finished with 2,434 runs at 49.67 (100s: 6, 50s: 12). Meanwhile, the classy batter piled up 8,781 runs in Tests at 45-plus.

#4

Rahul Dravid - 1,143 runs

Rahul Dravid is next with a tally of 1,143 runs versus the Aussies, Down Under. Dravid featured in 15 matches and averaged 43.96. He smashed one century and six fifties with the best of 233. Dravid owns 2,143 runs from 32 matches at 39.68 versus Australia (100s: 2, 50s: 13). Overall, Dravid finished his career with 13,288 runs at 52.31.