Summarize Simplifying... In short Trent Boult, the only overseas bowler with over 50 IPL wickets in the Powerplay, is returning to Mumbai Indians with a ₹12.50 crore deal.

Boult, who has played for five IPL teams, took 16 wickets in IPL 2024, including 12 in the Powerplay, the most for any bowler.

With a career total of 121 wickets from 104 matches, Boult's return to MI, where he was part of their 2020 title-winning campaign, is a significant move.

Trent Boult has taken over 100 IPL wickets

IPL 2025: Trent Boult returns to MI, bags ₹12.50 crore

By Parth Dhall 08:55 pm Nov 24, 202408:55 pm

What's the story Veteran New Zealand bowler Trent Boult has been signed by the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Boult, who was released by Rajasthan Royals, set his base price at ₹2 crore. He took 16 wickets in IPL 2024. The five-time champions have now gone for his services, spending ₹12.50 crore this time.

IPL 2024

Boult took 16 wickets in IPL 2024

Boult was one of the three RR bowlers to claim 15-plus wickets in IPL 2024. He managed 16 wickets at an average of 27.68. His economy rate was 8.30. Notably, pacer Avesh Khan (19) and spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (18) finished above Boult in terms of most wickets. Boult finished with 12 wickets in the Powerplay, the most for a bowler in IPL 2024.

Career

A look at his IPL career

Overall, Boult has represented as many as five teams in the cash-rich league. He started his IPL journey with Sunrisers Hyderabad before moving to Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, and RR. Boult was part of MI's title-winning campaign in 2020. The left-arm seamer has taken 121 wickets from 104 IPL matches at an average of 26.69.

Information

Only overseas pacer with this feat

Boult happens to be the only overseas bowler with 50-plus IPL wickets in the Powerplay. The experienced campaigner has 62 wickets across 103 innings in this regard at an economy of 7.05.

