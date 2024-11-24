IPL 2025: Trent Boult returns to MI, bags ₹12.50 crore
Veteran New Zealand bowler Trent Boult has been signed by the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Boult, who was released by Rajasthan Royals, set his base price at ₹2 crore. He took 16 wickets in IPL 2024. The five-time champions have now gone for his services, spending ₹12.50 crore this time.
Boult took 16 wickets in IPL 2024
Boult was one of the three RR bowlers to claim 15-plus wickets in IPL 2024. He managed 16 wickets at an average of 27.68. His economy rate was 8.30. Notably, pacer Avesh Khan (19) and spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (18) finished above Boult in terms of most wickets. Boult finished with 12 wickets in the Powerplay, the most for a bowler in IPL 2024.
A look at his IPL career
Overall, Boult has represented as many as five teams in the cash-rich league. He started his IPL journey with Sunrisers Hyderabad before moving to Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, and RR. Boult was part of MI's title-winning campaign in 2020. The left-arm seamer has taken 121 wickets from 104 IPL matches at an average of 26.69.
Only overseas pacer with this feat
Boult happens to be the only overseas bowler with 50-plus IPL wickets in the Powerplay. The experienced campaigner has 62 wickets across 103 innings in this regard at an economy of 7.05.