IPL 2025: T Natarajan sold to DC for ₹10.75 crore
Left-arm pacer T Natarajan has been sold to Delhi Capitals for ₹10.75 crore in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction. A star of T20 cricket, Natarajan made his debut in the format at 26. He was first signed by Kings XI Punjab in 2017 before switching to Sunrisers Hyderabad a season later. With his left-arm pace and accurate yorkers, Natarajan has become a mainstay of the IPL over the years.
Natarajan's debut and early IPL career
Natarajan made his IPL debut on April 8, 2017, for Kings XI Punjab against the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant. Despite a promising start (one for 26 in three overs), he failed to keep up. In his first season, Natarajan only took two wickets in six matches. After an unimpressive stint with Punjab, he was released and picked up by Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2018 auction for Rs. 40 lakh.
Natarajan's rise to prominence with Sunrisers Hyderabad
Natarajan's career turned around after he joined Sunrisers Hyderabad. His consistent performances earned him a salary hike to Rs. 4 crore before the IPL 2022 season. In the 2024 season, he was Hyderabad's leading wicket-taker with 19 wickets in 14 matches at 24.47. In 61 IPL matches, he overall owns 67 scalps at 29.39. Despite his phenomenal 2024 season, Sunrisers Hyderabad released Natarajan ahead of the 2025 season.