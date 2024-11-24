Prasidh Krishna will play for GT

IPL 2025 auction: GT secure Prasidh Krishna for ₹9.5 crore

By Rajdeep Saha 08:36 pm Nov 24, 202408:36 pm

What's the story Reigning champions Gujarat Titans have signed star Indian pacer Prasidh Krishna for a staggering ₹9.5 crore in the IPL 2025 mega auction. The move comes after the team opted against retaining their spearhead Mohammed Shami, who was later purchased by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Krishna has a decent IPL record with 49 wickets in 51 matches.

Krishna's IPL journey and performance

Krishna, a right-arm pacer, has been a great asset in his IPL career thus far. He has played 51 matches in the league and picked 49 wickets at 34.75. Notably, despite having not played in both IPL 2023 and 2024 seasons respectively, Krishna was seen as a key asset for GT. The team's decision to invest in Krishna highlights their strategy to strengthen their bowling attack for the next season.

