Archer has been creating a storm in the cash-rich league (Image source: X/@ICC)

IPL 2025: Jofra Archer returns to RR, fetches ₹12.50 crore

By Gaurav Tripathi 08:30 pm Nov 24, 202408:30 pm

What's the story Rajasthan Royals have re-acquired star England pacer Jofra Archer for a whopping ₹12.50 crore crore in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction. The England speedster has been creating a storm in the cash-rich league since his debut in 2018. Archer, whose career has been plagued with injuries, has represented Mumbai Indians and RR in the past. Here are his stats.

Archer's IPL debut with RR

Archer made his IPL debut in 2018 for the Royals, who bought him for ₹7.20 crore. His debut match was a memorable one as he took three wickets for just 22 runs against MI, turning the match in RR's favor. The pacer finished that season with 15 wickets across 10 games at 21.66.

IPL journey: From RR to MI

Archer stayed with RR for four years before being picked by Mumbai Indians in the 2022 mega auctions for ₹8 crore. However, his performance was marred by an elbow injury, which has been a recurring issue throughout his career. The injury restricted him to just five matches in 2023 and eventually forced him to withdraw from the tournament. Notably, he missed the entirety of the 2022 and 2024 seasons.

Archer's record-breaking performance in IPL 2020

Archer's season in 2020 was his personal best, ending the tournament with 20 wickets at an impressive economy of just 6.55 runs per over. Having also named some handy contributions with the bat that season, Archer was named the Most Valueable player. Overall, Archer owns 48 wickets from 40 IPL games at an economy of 7.43.

Archer's initial withdrawal and subsequent return

Notably, Archer had initially opted to withdraw from the mega auction, concentrating on his preparations for the upcoming Ashes series. The decision would have also kept him out of next year's IPL auction according to new regulations. However, after getting a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), Archer has decided to return to the auction pool.