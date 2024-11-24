Summarize Simplifying... In short Avesh Khan, who started his IPL journey with Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2017, has been bought by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for ₹9.75 crore in the IPL 2025 auction.

Avesh, who was released by Rajasthan Royals, owns 74 wickets in the IPL (Image Source: X/@BCCI)

IPL 2025 auction: LSG buy Avesh Khan for ₹9.75 crore

By Rajdeep Saha 08:22 pm Nov 24, 202408:22 pm

What's the story Avesh Khan will be playing for Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League. LSG spent a considerable sum on Avesh at the IPL 2025 mega auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Avesh, who set his base price at ₹2 crore, was bought by former empoyees LSG for ₹9.5 crore. Avesh, who was released by Rajasthan Royals, owns 74 wickets in the IPL.

Avesh comes to life in IPL 2021

Avesh started his IPL career with Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2017. He played a solitary match that season, taking one wicket. Delhi Capitals picked Avesh ahead of the IPL 2018 season. He picked four scalps from six matches that season. He played one match each across the next two editions before shining in IPL 2021. He picked 24 scalps at 18.75.

Avesh played two seasons for LSG

Despite doing well in IPL 2021 for DC, he was released before being picked by Lucknow Super Giants ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction. LSG shelled out ₹10 crore to avail his services. He claimed 18 scalps from 13 matches in IPL 2022 at 23.11. In IPL 2023, he picked 8 scalps at 35.38 from nine matches.

Avesh was traded to RR

In November 2023, RR traded Avesh from LSG with Devdutt Padikkal going the other way. Avesh impressed for RR in IPL 2024, taking 19 scalps from 16 matches at 27.68.

