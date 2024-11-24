Summarize Simplifying... In short In a significant move for IPL 2025, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has secured Josh Hazlewood for a whopping ₹12.50 crore.

Known for his impressive T20 career with over 130 wickets, Hazlewood is set to spearhead RCB's pace attack.

His best season was in 2022, where he took 20 wickets in 12 matches, making this signing a strategic move for RCB.

Josh Hazlewood had set his base price at ₹2 crore

IPL 2025: RCB bag Josh Hazlewood for ₹12.50 crore

By Parth Dhall 08:19 pm Nov 24, 202408:19 pm

What's the story Australian bowler Josh Hazlewood has bagged a whopping deal with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Hazlewood, who has earlier played for the franchise, had set his base price at ₹2 crore. The Royal Challengers have finally shelled out ₹12.50 crore to pick him. Here are further details.

A look at Hazlewood's IPL career

Hazlewood has had a short, yet impressive IPL career, which began in 2020. He played three games for Chennai Super Kings that year. His best season was 2022, where he took 20 wickets from 12 matches at an average of 18.85 for the Royal Challengers. Hazlewood played only three games in 2023 before missing the following season.

Hazlewood set to lead RCB's pace attack

RCB, who are known to tank due to their modest bowling attack, has spent a huge amount for a specialist pacer. Hazlewood became their biggest signing of the day at ₹12.50 crore. He will certainly lead their pace attack in the upcoming IPL season.

Over 130 T20 wickets for Hazlewood

Although Hazlewood excels in Test cricket, his T20 career shines forth. In 107 T20s, the Australian pacer has taken 136 wickets at a remarkable average of 22.31. His tally includes as many as five four-wicket hauls.

