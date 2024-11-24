Indian cricketer Jitesh Sharma will play for Royal Challengers Bangalore

Jitesh Sharma sold to RCB for staggering ₹11 crore: Details

By Rajdeep Saha 08:28 pm Nov 24, 202408:28 pm

What's the story Indian cricketer Jitesh Sharma will play for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League. He was bought by RCB during the IPL 2025 mega auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Sunday. Jitesh had his base price at ₹1 crore. Chennai Super Kings started the bidding before Lucknow Super Giants joined them. Punjab Kings utilized their RTM card but RCB hiked the bid.

Jitesh's IPL and T20 career in stats

In 40 IPL matches, Jitesh owns 730 runs at 22.81. He has struck at 151.53. In IPL 2024, Jitesh managed 187 runs from 12 innings at 17. Overall in T20 cricket, he owns a total of 2,517 runs at 26.49. His strike rate is 148.40.