KL Rahul open for RCB comeback, captaincy not a dealbreaker
Former Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain KL Rahul has said that he is open to returning to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the impending Indian Premier League mega auction. The Indian batter revealed that he wants to play for a team where he feels 'loved and respected.' This comes after LSG's shocking decision to not retain him for the 2025 season despite taking them to two back-to-back playoffs.
Rahul's departure from LSG sparks controversy
Rahul's exit from LSG has been controversial, especially after a video emerged of franchise owner Sanjiv Goenka publicly reprimanding him after a 10-wicket defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2024. Nevertheless, Rahul is likely to be one of the most sought-after players in the mega auction scheduled for November 24-25 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. RCB, who retained only three players (Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, and Yash Dayal), are likely to bid for Rahul.
Rahul reminisces about his time with RCB
In an interview with Star Sports, Rahul fondly recalled his time at RCB and expressed a desire to return. "I most enjoyed playing at RCB. It's home. You get to spend a lot of time at home," he said. He also spoke about his familiarity with the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, having grown up playing there.
Rahul's history with RCB and IPL journey
Rahul began his IPL journey with RCB in 2013. He moved back and forth between RCB and Sunrisers Hyderabad until 2016. Rahul missed the 2017 IPL season due to an injury. Post his stint with RCB, he played for Punjab Kings between 2018 and 2021, also leading them. He joined LSG in 2022. Rahul currently has 4,683 runs from 132 IPL games at a remarkable average of 45.46. His tally includes four tons and 37 half-centuries.
Rahul's take on captaincy
Despite his captaincy experience, Rahul said that it wouldn't be a deal-breaker for him while selecting a new franchise. He stressed on his flexibility and readiness to take on any role/responsibility assigned to him by the team.