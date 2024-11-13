#ThisDayThatYear: Vasher sets NFL record with 108-yard missed FG return
Chicago Bears defensive back, Nathan Vasher, made NFL history on November 13, 2005, with an incredible 108-yard return of a missed field goal against the San Francisco 49ers. This touchdown set a new NFL record for the longest play, showcasing Vasher's speed and precision just before halftime. In this article, we decode the game, Vasher's incredible TD, the 2005 season, and his career stats.
Vasher sets NFL record with longest play
Bears defensive back Vasher set an NFL record by returning a missed field goal 108 yards for a touchdown in a game against the 49ers. Catching the ball deep in the end zone after a 52-yard miss, Vasher hesitated, then maneuvered skillfully past defenders. He was aided by blocks from teammates Lance Briggs and Chris Harris, giving the Bears a 7-3 lead at halftime.
Bears top 49ers 17-9, as Vasher sets NFL record
The Bears defeated the 49ers 17-9, led by Vasher's historic 108-yard missed field goal return. Vasher's electrifying play gave the Bears a 7-3 lead at halftime. In a game dominated by defense, Chicago's offense managed to secure the win and improve Chicago's record to 6-3. 49ers QB Cody Pickett was the standout for the team with one pass for 28 yards.
Bears and Vasher's 2005 season highlights
In 2005, the Bears, rebounded from a 5-11 record to finish 11-5, securing their first NFC North title and playoff berth since 2001. Despite a slow start, the Bears clinched a playoff spot against Green Bay on Christmas, losing to the Panthers in the Divisional Playoffs. Meanwhile, Nasher managed 40 solo tackles and seven assists, with a career eight interceptions in 16 games.
Defensive back's career stats
Across his career, Vasher showed steady defensive contributions. In 2004, he had 29 combined tackles, 177 interception return yards, and a touchdown. His 2005 season saw improved stats with 47 combined tackles, (eight interceptions). The following years saw variations in performance, with career totals reaching 185 tackles, 20 interceptions, and two touchdowns (87 games). His playoff appearances added 17 tackles and four pass defenses.