Summarize Simplifying... In short In a historic NFL game, Bears' defensive back Vasher set a record by returning a missed 52-yard field goal 108 yards for a touchdown against the 49ers, leading to a 7-3 halftime lead.

This electrifying play contributed to the Bears' 17-9 victory, marking a highlight in Vasher's career, which includes 185 tackles, 20 interceptions, and two touchdowns over 87 games.

The 2005 season was particularly notable for the Bears, as they rebounded from a 5-11 record to secure an 11-5 finish and their first NFC North title since 2001. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

#ThisDayThatYear: Bears' Nathan Vasher set an NFL record for the longest play in history against the 49ers in 2005

#ThisDayThatYear: Vasher sets NFL record with 108-yard missed FG return

By Pavan Thimmaiah 01:59 pm Nov 13, 202401:59 pm

What's the story Chicago Bears defensive back, Nathan Vasher, made NFL history on November 13, 2005, with an incredible 108-yard return of a missed field goal against the San Francisco 49ers. This touchdown set a new NFL record for the longest play, showcasing Vasher's speed and precision just before halftime. In this article, we decode the game, Vasher's incredible TD, the 2005 season, and his career stats.

Record recap

Vasher sets NFL record with longest play

Bears defensive back Vasher set an NFL record by returning a missed field goal 108 yards for a touchdown in a game against the 49ers. Catching the ball deep in the end zone after a 52-yard miss, Vasher hesitated, then maneuvered skillfully past defenders. He was aided by blocks from teammates Lance Briggs and Chris Harris, giving the Bears a 7-3 lead at halftime.

Game recap

Bears top 49ers 17-9, as Vasher sets NFL record

The Bears defeated the 49ers 17-9, led by Vasher's historic 108-yard missed field goal return. Vasher's electrifying play gave the Bears a 7-3 lead at halftime. In a game dominated by defense, Chicago's offense managed to secure the win and improve Chicago's record to 6-3. 49ers QB Cody Pickett was the standout for the team with one pass for 28 yards.

2005 season

Bears and Vasher's 2005 season highlights

In 2005, the Bears, rebounded from a 5-11 record to finish 11-5, securing their first NFC North title and playoff berth since 2001. Despite a slow start, the Bears clinched a playoff spot against Green Bay on Christmas, losing to the Panthers in the Divisional Playoffs. Meanwhile, Nasher managed 40 solo tackles and seven assists, with a career eight interceptions in 16 games.

Career stats

Defensive back's career stats

Across his career, Vasher showed steady defensive contributions. In 2004, he had 29 combined tackles, 177 interception return yards, and a touchdown. His 2005 season saw improved stats with 47 combined tackles, (eight interceptions). The following years saw variations in performance, with career totals reaching 185 tackles, 20 interceptions, and two touchdowns (87 games). His playoff appearances added 17 tackles and four pass defenses.

Twitter Post

Video of Vasher executing the longest play in NFL history