Summarize Simplifying... In short Bob Pettit, a basketball legend, made history as the first NBA player to score 20,000 points, despite his team, the Hawks, losing to the Royals.

Pettit's career was marked by impressive stats, averaging 26.4 points and 16.2 rebounds per game, and earning numerous accolades including an NBA championship, two MVP awards, and 11 All-Star selections.

His No. 9 jersey was retired in honor of his contributions to the game.

#ThisDayThatYear: St.Louis Hawks' Bob Pettit became the first NBA player to score 20,000 points in 1964 (Image credit: X/@NBAHistory)

#ThisDayThatYear: Bob Pettit becomes NBA's first 20,000-point scorer

What's the story St. Louis Hawks forward Bob Pettit made history on November 13, 1964, becoming the first NBA player to score 20,000 career points. This milestone came in a game against the Cincinnati Royals, where Pettit scored 29 points, though the Hawks ultimately fell 123-106. We decode the game, the 1964-65 season, and Pettit's NBA career stats across seven 11 seasons.

Game recap

Pettit makes NBA history, while Royals top Hawks 123-106

In the Hawks' matchup with the Royals, Pettit's record-breaking 29-point performance wasn't enough to secure a win for the Hawks. The Royals, led by star players Oscar Robertson and Jerry Lucas, dominated the game, finishing with a 17-point lead at 123-106. The night highlighted Pettit's NBA record of becoming the first player to 20,000 points, although his game efforts were in a losing cause.

1964-65 season

Recap of the Hawks and Pettit's 1964-65 season

The 1964-65 season was the Hawks' 16th season in the NBA. They finished the season with a 45-35 record, second in the Western Division. They however lost the Western Division Semifinals 1-3 against the Baltimore Bullets. Pettit managed averages of 22.5 points, 12.4 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game in 50 regular-season games. In the four playoff games, he averaged 11.5/6.0/2.0 per game.

Career stats

Pettit's NBA career numbers

Pettit showcased his exceptional scoring and rebounding skills across his career. Averaging 26.4 points and 16.2 rebounds per game in the regular season, Pettit consistently led his team with stellar performances, including a career-high 31.1 points per game in 1961-62. In the playoffs, Pettit's contributions remained critical, averaging 25.5 points and 14.8 rebounds per game, demonstrating his pivotal role.

Achievements

His career achievements

Pettit's illustrious career is marked by numerous accolades, including an NBA championship (1958) and two MVP awards (1956, 1959). He was an 11-time All-Star, a 4-time All-Star Game MVP, and a 10-time All-NBA First Team selection. Pettit also led the NBA in scoring twice and rebounding once. His No. 9 jersey was retired by the Hawks and was named to multiple NBA anniversary teams.