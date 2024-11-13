Summarize Simplifying... In short Former Indian cricketer Parthiv Patel has been appointed as the assistant and batting coach for the Gujarat Titans in the 2025 IPL season.

Patel, who previously served as a talent scout for Mumbai Indians and batting coach for Mumbai Emirates, brings a wealth of experience to the Titans.

The team has retained five players, including Rashid Khan and Shubman Gill, for the upcoming season, leaving them with ₹75 crore for the mega auction.

Patel earlier enjoyed a successful three-season stint as the talent scout for Mumbai Indians

IPL 2025: Gujarat Titans name Parthiv Patel assistant, batting coach

By Parth Dhall 04:28 pm Nov 13, 202404:28 pm

What's the story Gujarat Titans, the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) champions, has appointed former Indian wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel as their new assistant and batting coach. The move comes after the Titans's dismal performance in the 2024 season, where they finished eighth on the points table. The team hopes Patel's experience and expertise will help them improve their standing in future tournaments.

Before joining the Titans, Patel enjoyed a successful three-season stint as the talent scout for Mumbai Indians. He was also the batting coach for Mumbai Emirates in 2023. His wealth of experience in spotting and nurturing cricketing talent is expected to be a major asset to the Titans as they look to improve their performance in future IPL seasons.

Patel boasts of an incredible cricketing resume, having represented India in 38 ODIs, 25 Tests, and two T20Is. In the domestic circuit, he played for Gujarat in 194 First-Class matches. His IPL career saw him play for Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He was part of the championship-winning teams of both CSK and MI.

Gujarat retain 5 players, including Gill and Rashid

GT decided to retain Rashid Khan for ₹18 crore, Shubman Gill for ₹16.5 crore, and Sai Sudharsan for ₹8.5 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. Meanwhile, Rahul Tewatia (₹4 crore) and Shahrukh Khan (₹4 crore) have also been retained. This means GT have ₹75 crore remaining in their purse out of the total ₹120 crore budget for the upcoming auction.