Soto and Ohtani headline 2024 Silver Slugger winners: Decoding stats
Juan Soto (New York Yankees) and Shohei Ohtani (Los Angeles Dodgers) earned the 2024 Silver Slugger Awards in their respective leagues, marking impressive seasons. Soto's strong bat led him to his fifth career Silver Slugger, while Ohtani's performance as a dual-threat hitter solidified his place as one of baseball's most dominant players. We decode the 2024 season and their career stats.
Ohtani's stellar 2024 season and World Series title
Though Ohtani couldn't pitch in 2024 due to recovering from elbow surgery, he turned his full attention to hitting. Ohtani became the first player in MLB history to hit 50+ home runs and steal 50+ bases in a single season, putting him in contention for his third MVP Award. In 2024, Ohtani hit 54 homers and stole 59 bases with an average of .310.
Juan Soto's historic 2024 season, and World Series appearance
Had it not been for Judge, Juan Soto would likely be the AL MVP favorite. Soto set career-highs with 128 runs, 41 home runs, and 76 extra-base hits, joining Mike Trout as the only players to earn five Silver Sluggers before turning 26. Notably, his 2024 season spoils have made him the offseason's top free agent.
Ohtani's MLB career stats
Over his MLB career, Ohtani has consistently delivered strong performances. His 860 regular-season games have seen him hit .282 with 225 homers and 567 RBIs. In 2024, he posted a .310 batting average and 54 home runs. His postseason stats show steady contributions, including a .230 average and .393 slugging in 16 games.
Soto's career numbers
Throughout his career, Soto has shown consistent power and precision, amassing 934 hits, 179 home runs, and 592 RBIs across 936 regular-season games. His career batting average stands at .285 with a .421 OBP and .532 SLG. In the postseason, he's delivered with a .281 average, 11 home runs, and 30 RBIs in 43 games, showcasing his abilities.