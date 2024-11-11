Summarize Simplifying... In short Sanjay Manjrekar has suggested that the BCCI should keep Gautam Gambhir away from press conferences, recommending Rohit Sharma and Ajit Agarkar as better representatives.

In a recent press conference, Gambhir addressed various team matters, dismissed rumors of a fallout with Rohit Sharma, and defended his selection decisions.

He also outlined his strategy for the upcoming Australia tour and responded to Ricky Ponting's criticism of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's form. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Manjrekar was not impressed with Gambhir's presser

'Keep Gautam Gambhir away from press conferences': Sanjay Manjrekar

By Parth Dhall 03:52 pm Nov 11, 202403:52 pm

What's the story Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has voiced his displeasure over head coach Gautam Gambhir's recent press conferences. He took to X (formerly Twitter) to advise the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) against giving Gambhir such tasks in the future. This criticism comes after Gambhir, now Team India's head coach, spoke on a few pressing issues regarding the impending Border-Gavaskar Trophy Down Under.

Criticism detailed

Manjrekar's critique of Gambhir's media interaction

Manjrekar was unimpressed with Gambhir's handling of the press conference, his first public appearance since India's historic Test series defeat to New Zealand at home. "Just watched Gambhir in the press conference. May be wise for @BCCI to keep him away from such duties, let him work behind the scenes," Manjrekar wrote on X. He further suggested Rohit Sharma and Ajit Agarkar have been more suitable representatives for media interactions.

Twitter Post

Here's what Manjrekar wrote

Press conference

Gambhir's responses on team matters

During India's pre-departure press conference on November 11, Gambhir touched upon a number of issues including Rohit's possible absence from the 1st Test in Perth and the form of some senior players. He also confirmed that Jasprit Bumrah would lead the team if Rohit is unavailable. "Bumrah is the vice-captain, so obviously he will (lead the team). If Rohit is not available, he is going to lead in Perth," Gambhir said.

Rumor dismissal

Gambhir dismisses rumors of fallout with Sharma

Gambhir also dismissed rumors of a rift between him and skipper Rohit, calling them mere speculation. "Rohit and I go along very well," he clarified during the press conference. Furthermore, Gambhir defended his decision to pick all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy over Shardul Thakur, saying he was confident about India's pace attack that comprises young bowlers like Prasidh Krishna and Akash Deep.

Tour preparation

Gambhir's strategy for upcoming Australia tour

Gambhir stressed on getting used to Australian conditions in the next 10 days, as the likes of Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal among others departed for Australia on Sunday. He also spoke about KL Rahul's versatility as a batsman and said Harshit Rana was intentionally not sent on India A's tour of Australia to manage his workload ahead of the five-match Test series.

Ponting

Gambhir slams Ricky Ponting

Gambhir also came to the defense of Virat Kohli and Rohit after Ricky Ponting, the former Australian captain, criticized their recent form. The former Australian captain had voiced concerns over the duo's performance ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Responding to a query about Ponting's comments, Gambhir asked, "What does Ponting have to do with Indian cricket?" He added that for him, the hunger in the dressing room is important.