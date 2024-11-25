Summarize Simplifying... In short In a recent SMAT match between Hyderabad and Bengal, Hyderabad's ₹10 crore recruit, Mohammed Shami, stood out with his bowling performance.

Shami took three wickets in 3.3 overs, helping to limit Hyderabad to 137 runs in 18.3 overs.

With a total of 194 wickets in his T20 career, Shami continues to be a formidable force in the IPL.

Shami has raced to 194 wickets in T20s (Image Source: X/@BCCI)

SRH's ₹10 crore recruit Mohammed Shami claims 3-fer in SMAT

By Rajdeep Saha 07:12 pm Nov 25, 202407:12 pm

What's the story Mohammed Shami celebrated his ₹10 crore deal with the Sunrisers Hyderabad in style by picking three wickets for Bengal in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on Monday. SRH spent a lot of money on Team India veteran Shami on Day 1 of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Shami was released by Gujarat Titans ahead of the auction.

Shami floors Hyderabad with 3-fer in SMAT

In a crucial SMAT contest between Hyderabad and Bengal, Shami was the pick of the bowlers for the latter. He managed 3/21 from 3.3 overs with an economy rate of 6. Hyderabad perished for 137 in 18.3 overs after batting first.

Shami's T20 career in stats

As per ESPNcricinfo, Shami has raced to 194 wickets in T20s at an average of around 24. He has played 158 matches. Notably, 127 of his T20 scalps have come in the IPL at 26.86.