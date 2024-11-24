Summarize Simplifying... In short In the IPL 2025, Rajasthan Royals (RR) have acquired Sri Lankan spin-bowling duo, Hasaranga and Theekshana.

Hasaranga, previously with Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, boasts 287 wickets from 200 T20 matches and 2,314 runs.

Theekshana, formerly with Chennai Super Kings, has 25 wickets from 27 matches.

Their combined skills promise a strong spin-bowling front for RR.

Hasaranga, the dashing leg-spinner, fetched a sum of ₹5.25 crore

IPL 2025: RR buy SL spin-bowling duo of Hasaranga, Theekshana

By Parth Dhall 09:09 pm Nov 24, 202409:09 pm

What's the story Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana have been sold to Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction. Hasaranga, the dashing leg-spinner, has fetched a sum of ₹5.25 crore at the event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The wrist-spinner has emerged as a match-winner for the Lankans in limited-overs cricket. Meanwhile, Theekshana bagged a ₹4.40 crore deal.

Hasaranga

Hasaranga missed IPL 2024 season

Hasaranga was ruled out of the 2024 IPL season. As mentioned, he was a part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad squad. He had fetched a sum of ₹1.5 crore from SRH at the 2024 IPL auction. Hasaranga was released by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) after the 2023 season. Hasaranga was RCB's highest wicket-taker in IPL 2022 as he finished with 26 wickets at 16.54.

Stats

A look at his T20 stats

Hasaranga owns 287 wickets from 200 T20 matches at an average of 16.65. The tally includes an economy rate of 6.90 (9 four-fers and 3 fifers). He also owns 2,314 runs with the bat at a strike rate of 145.16. He has also scored nine half-centuries. The all-rounder has been a vital cog in Sri Lanka's line-up.

Theekshana

Theekshana has represented CSK

Notably, Theekshana was picked before Hasaranga by the Royals. He fetched ₹4.40 crore for the deal. The Lankan off-spinner has featured in three IPL seasons so far (2022-2024), all for Chennai Super Kings. He has taken 25 wickets from 27 matches at over 30. His tally includes a four-fer. Theekshana and Hasaranga form a solid spin-bowling duo for RR.