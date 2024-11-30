Summarize Simplifying... In short Abhishek Nayar highlighted the importance of spinners in the upcoming pink-ball Test against Australia, despite the surprise exclusion of Ashwin and Jadeja from the first Test.

This decision proved successful as India clinched a historic victory over Australia in Perth.

Ashwin and Jadeja were benched for Perth Test (Image source: X/@ICC)

Abhishek Nayar reaveals Ashwin, Jadeja's reaction to Perth snub

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:47 pm Nov 30, 202401:47 pm

What's the story India's assistant coach Abhishek Nayar has lauded the understanding and commitment of senior players Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin. Despite being left out of the first Test against Australia owing to team combination decisions, both players have been unwavering in their support of the team's strategy. "When you have seniors like Jaddu (Jadeja) and Ash (Ashwin) who understand what the team is trying to do, it becomes very easy," said Nayar in a press conference.

Nayar also spoke about the role of spinners in the upcoming pink-ball Test against Australia, which is slated for December 6. He stressed that no one is out of the game and plans could change as per conditions. "Of course, there is a role for spinners with the pink ball. No one is out of the game," he said, emphasizing adaptability and skill in different conditions.

Before the second Test, India will take on the Prime Minister's XI in Canberra, giving them an opportunity to fine-tune their strategy. The decision to drop Ashwin and Jadeja from the first Test was first met with surprise by several fans and experts. But the move paid off as India registered a historic victory over Australia by 295 runs in Perth. India's lone spinner in the game, Washington Sundar took two wickets - both in the fourth innings.

Meanwhile, the third Test of the series will be played at The Gabba in Brisbane from December 14 to 18. It will be followed by the iconic Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, from December 26 to 30. The fifth and final Test will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground, from January 3 to 7, bringing an exciting end to the series.