Zuckerberg recorded a cover of 'Get Low,' a 2003 song by Lil Jon & the East Side Boyz

Zuckerberg just released a song to celebrate anniversary with wife

By Mudit Dube 10:05 am Nov 14, 202410:05 am

What's the story In a rather unique way, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg celebrated his 21st dating anniversary with wife Priscilla Chan. He recorded a cover of Get Low, a 2003 song by Lil Jon & the East Side Boyz, with rapper T-Pain. The song is special to the couple as it was playing when they first met at a college party.

Anniversary tradition

Zuckerberg shares cover on Spotify, Instagram

Zuckerberg shared the cover of Get Low on Spotify and posted about it on Instagram. He revealed that listening to this song has become an annual tradition for them, adding, "So every year we listen to it on our dating anniversary." This year, he decided to collaborate with T-Pain for their own rendition of what he called a "lyrical masterpiece."

Romantic gesture

Chan's reaction to Zuckerberg's musical surprise

Chan was thrilled by the musical surprise. "So romantic," the 39-year-old remarked while listening to the song for the first time. Zuckerberg then asked, "Is that the most romantic thing I've ever done?" To which Chan responded, "It's so romantic. 21 years later I can't get quite as low, but it brings back a lot of fond memories." She also shared her husband's post on her own Instagram story with the caption, "2003: Two kids fall in love."