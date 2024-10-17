Instagram introduces safety measures to protect teens from sextortion scams
Instagram has announced a bunch of new safety measures to protect its users, especially teenagers, from sextortion scams. The platform will no longer allow screenshots or screen recordings of ephemeral images or videos shared via direct messages (DMs). This update adds another layer of security to the content shared using the "view once" or "allow replay" options in DMs.
Instagram's safety measures surpass Snapchat's
Instagram's new safety measures go beyond those of Snapchat, which lets users screenshot images but alerts the sender. Unlike Snapchat, Instagram is making sure that content meant for single viewing can only be viewed once. Plus, the platform will limit access to "view once" or "allow replay" images or videos on desktop versions, blocking any possible bypassing of these security features.
New features complement teen accounts
Instagram's latest features are aimed at complementing the recently launched Teen Accounts. As reported, these accounts automatically give young users an app experience with built-in protections, limiting who can contact them. The platform is also taking steps to make it harder for suspicious accounts, especially newly created ones, to send follow requests to teenagers.
Instagram to issue safety notices in DMs
Instagram will also begin sending safety notices in DMs, warning teens when they're talking to someone from a different country. The move is intended to combat sextortion scammers who often fake their location to build trust. The platform also intends to hide follower and following lists from accounts showing suspicious behavior, adding another layer of protection for users against potential threats.
Global nudity protection feature introduced
Instagram is globally launching its nudity protection feature, which was first tested in April. The safety measure automatically blurs images containing nudity in DMs and will be enabled by default for teenage users. The platform will also warn those sending such images about the potential risks associated with sharing private photos, further enhancing user safety on the platform.
Partnership with Crisis Text Line for user support
In a bid to provide more in-app support, Instagram is working with Crisis Text Line, a non-profit organization providing text-based mental health support and crisis intervention . Now, whenever a user reports an issue related to child safety or sextortion, they will get an option to connect with a crisis counselor. This partnership will provide immediate assistance and guidance to users facing such issues on the platform.