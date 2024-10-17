Summarize Simplifying... In short Instagram is stepping up its safety game with new features aimed at protecting teens from sextortion scams.

The platform is introducing single-view content, safety alerts in DMs, and a global nudity protection feature that blurs explicit images.

Screenshots of 'view once' content are now disabled

Instagram introduces safety measures to protect teens from sextortion scams

By Akash Pandey 05:41 pm Oct 17, 2024

What's the story Instagram has announced a bunch of new safety measures to protect its users, especially teenagers, from sextortion scams. The platform will no longer allow screenshots or screen recordings of ephemeral images or videos shared via direct messages (DMs). This update adds another layer of security to the content shared using the "view once" or "allow replay" options in DMs.

Enhanced security

Instagram's safety measures surpass Snapchat's

Instagram's new safety measures go beyond those of Snapchat, which lets users screenshot images but alerts the sender. Unlike Snapchat, Instagram is making sure that content meant for single viewing can only be viewed once. Plus, the platform will limit access to "view once" or "allow replay" images or videos on desktop versions, blocking any possible bypassing of these security features.

User protection

New features complement teen accounts

Instagram's latest features are aimed at complementing the recently launched Teen Accounts. As reported, these accounts automatically give young users an app experience with built-in protections, limiting who can contact them. The platform is also taking steps to make it harder for suspicious accounts, especially newly created ones, to send follow requests to teenagers.

Safety alerts

Instagram to issue safety notices in DMs

Instagram will also begin sending safety notices in DMs, warning teens when they're talking to someone from a different country. The move is intended to combat sextortion scammers who often fake their location to build trust. The platform also intends to hide follower and following lists from accounts showing suspicious behavior, adding another layer of protection for users against potential threats.

Content moderation

Global nudity protection feature introduced

Instagram is globally launching its nudity protection feature, which was first tested in April. The safety measure automatically blurs images containing nudity in DMs and will be enabled by default for teenage users. The platform will also warn those sending such images about the potential risks associated with sharing private photos, further enhancing user safety on the platform.

Support

Partnership with Crisis Text Line for user support

In a bid to provide more in-app support, Instagram is working with Crisis Text Line, a non-profit organization providing text-based mental health support and crisis intervention . Now, whenever a user reports an issue related to child safety or sextortion, they will get an option to connect with a crisis counselor. This partnership will provide immediate assistance and guidance to users facing such issues on the platform.