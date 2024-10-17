Summarize Simplifying... In short The Pixel 9 Pro, priced at ₹1,09,999, is now available for pre-booking in India with a special offer of up to ₹70,600 off on exchange and ₹10,000 off on ICICI Bank credit card transactions.

The phone boasts a 6.3-inch display, a 4,700mAh battery, a triple camera setup, and runs on Android 14 with a promise of seven years of software upgrades.

It also features dust and water resistance, Gorilla Glass protection, and multiple connectivity options.

Pixel 9 Pro is available in a single configuration of 16GB/256GB

Pixel 9 Pro now available in India: Check sale offers

By Akash Pandey 05:20 pm Oct 17, 202405:20 pm

What's the story After a two-month-long wait, Google's latest smartphone, the Pixel 9 Pro, is finally up for purchase in India. The tech giant announced the Pixel 9 series in August this year but launched only the Pixel 9 and the larger Pixel 9 Pro XL in the Indian market. The more compact Pixel 9 Pro was missing in the country up until today.

Pre-order details

Pre-order deal includes ₹10,000 bank discount

In India, the Pixel 9 Pro is priced at ₹1,09,999 for the sole 16GB/256GB model. Customers can choose from four color options: Porcelain, Hazel, Obsidian, and Rose Quartz. The smartphone is available for pre-booking through Flipkart as well as other retail outlets, including Croma and Reliance Digital. Delivery starts next week. Customers can avail ₹10,000 off on ICICI Bank credit card transactions and up to ₹70,600 off on exchanging eligible smartphones.

Tech specs

Pixel 9 Pro shares specifications with XL variant

The Pixel 9 Pro borrows a lot of its specs from the bigger Pixel 9 Pro XL, including the Tensor G4 chipset and 16GB RAM capacity. It also comes with a Titan M2 security chipset. The camera system is the same as its bigger sibling, with a triple camera setup consisting of a 50MP (OIS) main camera, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, and a 48MP (OIS, 5x) periscope telephoto shooter. Up front, there is a 42MP selfie shooter.

Display and battery

The phone features a 6.3-inch compact display

The Pixel 9 Pro sports a compact 6.3-inch LTPO OLED panel with 1-120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of up to 3,000-nits. Despite the smaller size, it packs a large 4,700mAh battery cell with wired and wireless charging capabilities. For security, it gets an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, which is standard across the entire Pixel 9 range.

Software and durability

Long-term software upgrades and durability

The Pixel 9 Pro runs Android 14, promising seven years of software upgrades, making it a future-proof device. Google has already started rolling out the latest Android 15 update for all Pixel devices. It also features IP68-rated dust and water resistance as well as Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for scratch and drop protection. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C (Gen 3.2) port.