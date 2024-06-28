'AI studio' for creators in currently limited to the US

By Akash Pandey 12:56 pm Jun 28, 2024

What's the story Instagram has launched a new feature, "AI Studio," enabling creators to develop AI chatbot versions of themselves. The announcement was made by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on his broadcast channel. Currently in its "early test" phase in the US, "you might start seeing AIs from your favorite creators and interest-based AIs in the coming weeks on Instagram," said Zuckerberg. The AI versions of creators will primarily appear in messaging and will be clearly labeled as AI.

Users can initiate a conversation with their AI version by tapping the "Message" button on a creator's Instagram page. A notice at the top of these conversations will inform them that the messages are generated by AI, which may sometimes be inaccurate or inappropriate. The creator's name will be prefixed with "AI" and suffixed with a "beta" tag. Zuckerberg revealed that Meta has been working closely with creators to ensure these AIs are helpful in answering questions from followers.

Zuckerberg further elaborated on Meta's future plans, stating that the company intends to allow creators and eventually small businesses to create their own AIs for interacting with their communities and customers. He believes this will create a more compelling experience than just having a single thing that people use. Additionally, Meta plans to permit users to create AI characters that aren't necessarily representations of themselves.