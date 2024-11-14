Summarize Simplifying... In short Apple is facing a class-action lawsuit over audio issues with its first-generation AirPods Pro.

The lawsuit alleges that Apple was aware of the problems, which were not limited to early production units, and failed to inform customers about its support program.

The plaintiffs argue that the AirPods Pro were not worth their premium price due to these issues and are seeking damages, product repairs, and attorney's fees. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Lawsuit accuses Apple of false advertising

Apple faces class-action lawsuit over AirPods Pro crackling issue

By Mudit Dube 09:35 am Nov 14, 202409:35 am

What's the story Apple is being sued in a class-action lawsuit for false advertising regarding the first-generation AirPods Pro. The suit, filed earlier this month in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, alleges that Apple's marketing promises of high-quality audio were contradicted by a constant crackling issue. The case, "LaBella et al v. Apple," claims all first-generation AirPods Pro are affected by it.

Consumer complaints

Lawsuit alleges widespread audio issues

The lawsuit highlights several consumer complaints regarding audio issues with the AirPods Pro, which emerged within months of their launch. The problems were so severe that Apple had to start a service program for units produced before October 2020. However, the lawsuit argues that the issues are not restricted to early production units but impact all first-generation AirPods Pro.

Service extension

Apple's service program and user experiences

The lawsuit claims that Apple knew about the audio problems impacting a wider pool of users, prompting an extension of the service program. Now, the coverage extends to AirPods for three years after their sale. As per Apple's support documents, users may hear crackling or static sounds in specific scenarios like loud environments, while exercising, or on a phone call.

Value dispute

Lawsuit questions AirPods Pro's premium price

The lawsuit also claims that had customers known about these problems in advance, they would have either skipped buying the AirPods Pro or paid less for them. "The AirPods Pro Gen 1 were thus not worth the premium price that consumers paid for them- as they contained an Audio Defect and did not live up to Apple's advertising," the suit reads. The plaintiffs also allege that Apple did not inform buyers about the existence of its support program.

Legal demands

Lawsuit seeks damages and product repairs

The lawsuit also accuses Apple of breaching its warranty under several state laws, violating the Song-Beverly Consumer Warranty Act, the California Consumer Legal Remedies Act, California Unfair Competition law, and the Consumer Protection Acts. In their demand for relief, the plaintiffs are seeking damages for themselves and class members. They also want pre- and post-judgment interest, repairs/replacements of affected AirPods Pro units by Apple, as well as attorney's fees.