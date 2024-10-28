Summarize Simplifying... In short Apple is reportedly working on a smart home display with a retro design, featuring a screen about the size of two iPhones.

This device, expected to double as a HomePod with a screen, will support apps like FaceTime, Calendar, and Notes, and will be compatible with Apple Intelligence.

A more advanced model with a larger screen and robotic capabilities is anticipated for 2026. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Apple's rumored smart home display may resemble iconic iMac G4

Apple might bring back retro design for smart home display

By Akash Pandey 11:30 am Oct 28, 202411:30 am

What's the story Apple is said to be working on a smart home display, that could be a modern take on the legendary iMac G4 from the early 2000s. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in his Power On newsletter, this countertop tablet will sport a square screen "positioned at an angle on a small base." The design is similar to the circular base of the iMac G4, and it is speculated that this base could also contain speakers.

Device details

Expected features and launch timeline

The first model of the smart home display is likely to feature a fairly small screen, "about the size of two iPhones side by side." It will be used for smart home controls and will also support several apps. A more sophisticated version with a bigger screen and robotic capabilities is expected to come later. But, this high-end model may not arrive until at least 2026.

Speaker integration

Smart home display to feature built-in speakers

The upcoming smart home display is likely to come with built-in speakers, basically turning it into a HomePod with a screen. This is in line with earlier rumors of Apple's possible smart home ambitions. The price of this device is still unknown, but Gurman had previously teased an "affordable" smart home gadget with a square display.

Software specs

Software and compatibility

Both versions of the smart home display are expected to run custom versions of select Apple apps, including FaceTime, Calendar, and Notes. They will also be compatible with Apple Intelligence - a feature not supported by Apple's existing smart home devices. The prospect of a robotic display resembling the iMac G4 has got tech enthusiasts and potential users alike excited.