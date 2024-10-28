Apple might bring back retro design for smart home display
Apple is said to be working on a smart home display, that could be a modern take on the legendary iMac G4 from the early 2000s. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in his Power On newsletter, this countertop tablet will sport a square screen "positioned at an angle on a small base." The design is similar to the circular base of the iMac G4, and it is speculated that this base could also contain speakers.
Expected features and launch timeline
The first model of the smart home display is likely to feature a fairly small screen, "about the size of two iPhones side by side." It will be used for smart home controls and will also support several apps. A more sophisticated version with a bigger screen and robotic capabilities is expected to come later. But, this high-end model may not arrive until at least 2026.
Smart home display to feature built-in speakers
The upcoming smart home display is likely to come with built-in speakers, basically turning it into a HomePod with a screen. This is in line with earlier rumors of Apple's possible smart home ambitions. The price of this device is still unknown, but Gurman had previously teased an "affordable" smart home gadget with a square display.
Software and compatibility
Both versions of the smart home display are expected to run custom versions of select Apple apps, including FaceTime, Calendar, and Notes. They will also be compatible with Apple Intelligence - a feature not supported by Apple's existing smart home devices. The prospect of a robotic display resembling the iMac G4 has got tech enthusiasts and potential users alike excited.