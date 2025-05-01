What's the story

Veteran all-rounder Hardik Pandya has completed 5,500 runs in T20 cricket.

The Mumbai Indians captain accomplished the milestone with his 40th run against Rajasthan Royals in Match 50 of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

Hardik recently became the first Indian with the double of 5,000 runs and 200 wickets in T20 cricket.