Hardik Pandya races to 5,500 T20 runs: Key stats
What's the story
Veteran all-rounder Hardik Pandya has completed 5,500 runs in T20 cricket.
The Mumbai Indians captain accomplished the milestone with his 40th run against Rajasthan Royals in Match 50 of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.
Hardik recently became the first Indian with the double of 5,000 runs and 200 wickets in T20 cricket.
Knock
Hardik slams 48* against RR
Hardik led MI from the front against the Royals. He hammered an unbeaten 48 off 23 balls, a knock studded with 6 fours and a six.
The MI skipper came in after openers Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton laid a perfect launchpad (123/2).
Hardik and Suryakumar Yadav (48*) joined forces as the visitors reached 217/2 in 20 overs.
Stats
A look at his T20 stats
Hardik, one of the best seam-bowling all-rounders, completed 5,500 T20 runs in his 297th encounter (258 innings).
The Indian all-rounder has 20 half-centuries to his name in the format.
Over 2,600 of his T20 runs have come in IPL. Meanwhile, he has racked up 1,812 runs from 114 T20Is at an average of 27.87 for India (SR: 141.67).
IPL
How his IPL journey has panned out
Hardik made his IPL debut in 2015 for MI. He served the franchise for seven seasons before parting ways in 2021.
Gujarat Titans picked Hardik as he led the franchise between 2022 and 2023. However, he returned to MI ahead of the 2023 season through a trade deal.
Playing his 147th IPL game, Hardik has over 2,600 runs.
Information
Over 200 wickets in T20 cricket
Besides being among the run-scorers, Hardik has also bowled quite a few impactful spells. With his right-arm medium-pace, he has taken over 200 wickets in T20 cricket. More than 70 of his wickets have come in the IPL.
Information
Over 2,600 IPL runs
In 147 IPL matches, Hardik now has 2,682 runs at an average of 28.83. His tally includes a strike-rate of 146.95. The MI skipper has 10 half-centuries to his name (204 fours and 143 sixes).