Delhi Capitals's Faf du Plessis made his 150th Indian Premier League (IPL) match memorable after smashing a fifty against Kolkata Knight Riders, albeit in a losing cause.

Du Plessis slammed 62 as the Capitals attempted to chase 205. However, they were restricted to 190/9.

The former Proteas batter added a 76-run stand with Axar Patel but to no avail.

