Faf du Plessis slams fifty in his 150th IPL match
What's the story
Delhi Capitals's Faf du Plessis made his 150th Indian Premier League (IPL) match memorable after smashing a fifty against Kolkata Knight Riders, albeit in a losing cause.
Du Plessis slammed 62 as the Capitals attempted to chase 205. However, they were restricted to 190/9.
The former Proteas batter added a 76-run stand with Axar Patel but to no avail.
Here are the key stats.
Knock
Du Plessis slams valiant fifty
Du Plessis gave DC a solid start despite losing his opening partner Abishek Porel early on.
The former made the most of the fielding restrictions and continued to attack thereafter. He kept the scoreboard ticking after DC lost three wickets.
The former Proteas captain, who slammed a 45-ball 62, was finally dismissed by Sunil Narine (7 fours and 2 sixes).
Stats
A look at his IPL stats
As mentioned, du Plessis featured in his 150th IPL encounter.
The star batter, who has earlier represented Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, raced to his 39th half-century in the IPL.
Across 143 IPL innings, the DC star has raced to 4,736 runs at an average of 35.87. His tally includes a strike-rate of 136-plus.