RCB down DC, go top of IPL 2025 standings: Stats
What's the story
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) put on a stellar all-round display against Delhi Capitals (DC), at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Match 46 of the Indian Premier League 2025 season on Sunday.
RCB bowled well, restricting DC to a modest score of 162 runs for eight wickets.
The match witnessed Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood sharing five wickets between them.
In response, RCB were 26/3 before Virat Kohli and Krunal Pandya helped the side claim victory.
DC
Porel, Stubbs and Rahul amongst the runs for DC
Despite the difficult conditions of the pitch, Abishek Porel and Tristan Stubbs were the star performers for DC.
Porel smashed a brilliant 28 runs off just 11 balls at the start of the innings.
Stubbs, on the other hand, showed his innovative batting toward the end with a quickfire 34 runs off just 18 balls.
Meanwhile, KL Rahul scored a 41-run knock from 39 balls. He hit three fours.
Turning points
Key moments derail DC's innings
Two crucial moments affected DC's innings a lot.
The first one was when Axar Patel, who had just hit Krunal for a six, was bowled by Hazlewood in the 14th over. This dismissal relieved some pressure off Suyash Sharma and Krunal, letting them complete their overs with not many runs.
The second key moment was when Bhuvneshwar dismissed Rahul in the 17th over, hampering DC's batting.
Bowling brilliance
Bhuvneshwar's final over halts DC's momentum
In the final overs, Stubbs and Vipraj Nigam attempted to revive DC's innings, scoring a combined 36 runs in the 18th and 19th overs.
However, Bhuvneshwar stopped their momentum with a brilliant 20th over.
He dismissed Stubbs and gave away only six runs despite RCB facing an over-rate penalty, proving his mettle under pressure.
Bhuvi
Bhuvneshwar Kumar becomes 2nd-highest wicket-taker in T20s among Indians
Bhuvneshwar finished with 3/33 from his 4 overs. He created history by becoming the Indian bowler with second-most wickets in T20 cricket.
Playing his 304th T20 game, Bhuvneshwar has raced to 322 wickets, as per ESPNcricinfo.
He went past Piyush Chawla's tally of 319 wickets. Bhuvi is now only behind Yuzvendra Chahal (373).
Bhuvneshwar has an incredible average of 24.88 in T20 cricket. His economy rate is 7.30. He has 5 five-wicket hauls and as many four-fers to his name.
IPL
Bhuvi becomes 2nd-highest wicket-taker in IPL
Bhuvneshwar also surpassed Chawla to become the 2nd-highest wicket-taker in the IPL, having raced to 193 wickets across 185 games at 27.01.
He needed three wickets to go past Chawla's 192 scalps. His economy rate is 7.6 as this tally includes two fifers and as many four-wicket hauls.
Notably, Bhuvneshwar is the only bowler to win the Purple Cap in successive seasons (2016 and 2017).
Information
Rahul races to 364 runs in IPL 2025
Rahul's 41 took him to a tally of 364 runs in IPL 2025. He averages 60.66 from 8 matches. Rahul, who recently completed 5,000 IPL runs, has raced to a tally of 5,047. Versus RCB, he has bagged 782 runs at 71.09.
Hazlewood
Hazlewood races to 18 wickets this season
RCB's Hazlewood claimed 2/36 from his 4 overs. He now owns 18 scalps this season and is the Purple Cap holder. He averages 17.27 this season.
Hazlewood was tied with Prasidh Krishna on 16 scalps ahead of this match.
The Aussie pacer has raced to 154 T20 wickets, including 53 in the IPL.
RCB chase
RCB get the job done
RCB lost early wickets in the run-chase and were 26/3 after 4 overs.
Axar Patel (2/19) was superb for DC. He dismissed Jacob Bethell and Devdutt Padikkal.
Thereafter, the likes of Kohli and Krunal added 119 runs for the 4th wicket.
Kohli smashed 51 from 47 balls. Krunal scored an unbeaten 73 from 47 balls.
Tim David ended with an unbeaten 5-ball 19.
Kohli
Kohli smashes his 61st IPL fifty, including sixth this season
Kohli's 51 had four fours. He played second fiddle to Krunal in this partnership.
Kohli has raced to 8,447 runs in the IPL at 39.47. This was his 61st IPL fifty (100s: 8).
In the ongoing IPL 2025 season, Kohli has smashed 443 runs from 10 matches. This was his 6th fifty of the season. He is currently the Orange Cap holder.
Versus DC, Kohli has smashed a total of 1,130 runs at 49.13. He owns 11 fifties.
Information
103rd T20 fifty for Kohli
Kohli has raced to 13,329 runs in T20s. He averages 41.91. This was his 103rd fifty. He has slammed nine tons. His strike rate is 134.35.
Krunal
Krunal smashes his 2nd IPL fifty
With the ball, Krunal took 1/28 from his 4 overs. He has 13 scalps from 10 matches this season.
With the bat, Krunal smashed 5 fours and four sixes in his 73.
The southpaw is closing in on 3,000 T20 runs. He has 2,942 runs at 24.11. This was his 9th fifty.
In the IPL, he has scored 1,744 runs at 22.64. This was his 2nd fifty.
Chases
Kohli has mastered chases this season
Kohli has been in top form during run-chases in IPL 2025.
His scores read:
59* (36) vs KKR
62* (45) vs RR
73* (54) vs PBKS
51 (47) vs DC
Information
RCB move to top of the pile
After 10 games, RCB have 14 points. They claimed their 7th win of the season (L3). Their NRR reads +0.521. DC are 4th now in the standings, going behind MI. This was third defeat (W6). Their NRR is +0.482.