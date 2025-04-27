What's the story

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) put on a stellar all-round display against Delhi Capitals (DC), at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Match 46 of the Indian Premier League 2025 season on Sunday.

RCB bowled well, restricting DC to a modest score of 162 runs for eight wickets.

The match witnessed Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood sharing five wickets between them.

In response, RCB were 26/3 before Virat Kohli and Krunal Pandya helped the side claim victory.