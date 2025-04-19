What's the story

Match 34 of the Indian Premier League 2025 season between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, saw the visitors win.

Consistent drizzle led to the match get reduced to 14 overs a side with PBKS electing to bowl.

RCB managed a paltry score of 95/9. Tim David hammered an unbeaten 50.

In response, PBKS claimed a massive win (98/5).