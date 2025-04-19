IPL 2025, PBKS beat RCB in rain-curtailed clash: Key stats
What's the story
Match 34 of the Indian Premier League 2025 season between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, saw the visitors win.
Consistent drizzle led to the match get reduced to 14 overs a side with PBKS electing to bowl.
RCB managed a paltry score of 95/9. Tim David hammered an unbeaten 50.
In response, PBKS claimed a massive win (98/5).
RCB innings
David helps RCB get to 95/9
RCB were off to a dismal start, losing 5 wickets for 33 runs in 6.1 overs. Thereafter, the Challengers were dealt further blows, being reduced to 42/7 inside 9 overs.
David held his fort from one end and put on 21 runs alongside Bhuvneshwar Kumar and another unbeaten 32 runs with Josh Hazlewood.
His 50* from 26 balls helped RCB get to 95/9.
Bowling
A collective show from PBKS' bowlers
Arshdeep Singh managed 2/23 from his three overs, picking vital wickets of Phil Salt and Virat Kohli.
Xavier Bartlett claimed 1/26 from his 3 overs.
Marco Jansen made an impact by taking 2/10 from three overs.
Yuzvendra Chahal was solid, clocking 2/11 from three overs.
Harpreet Brar also took 2 wickets from 2 overs and conceded 25 runs.
David
David slams his maiden half-century in IPL
David's unbeaten 50 from 26 balls had 5 fours and three sixes. He struck at 192.31.
David's 50* took him to a tally of 801 runs in IPL at an average of 33.37 from 45 matches (40 innings).
The former Mumbai Indians batter has smoked 49 fours and 58 sixes (SR: 174.13).
David now owns 5,294 runs in T20s, as per ESPNcricinfo (50s: 18).
Patidar
Rajat Patidar completes 1,000 IPL runs
RCB skipper Rajat Patidar scored 23 runs from 18 balls in the match against PBKS.
This saw him complete 1,000 runs in IPL. He accomplished the milestone with just his 15th run during the rain-hit contest.
Patidar became the eighth batter to accomplish 1,000 IPL runs for RCB. He owns 1,008 runs at 34.75.
In addition to 9 IPL fifties, he owns a ton.
Record
2nd-fastest Indian to 1,000 IPL runs
Patidar went past 1,000 IPL runs in his 30th inning, bettering the record of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sachin Tendulkar (31 innings each).
Sai Sudharsan holds the record as the fastest Indian batter to 1,000 IPL runs (25 innings).
Fastest Indians to 1,000 IPL runs:
25 - Sai Sudharsan
30 - Rajat Patidar*
31 - Sachin Tendulkar
31 - Ruturaj Gaikwad
33 - Tilak Varma
Arshdeep
Arshdeep Singh becomes highest wicket-taker for PBKS in IPL
Arshdeep became Punjab Kings' leading wicket-taker in IPL.
The left-arm pacer accomplished the milestone with his first wicket in this match.
Arshdeep went past veteran leg-spinner Piyush Chawla's tally of 84 scalps for the franchise.
The star Indian pacer has now raced to 86 wickets in 72 games at 26.46 (ER: 8.98).
Arshdeep owns 10 wickets across seven games this season at 22.40.
Do you know?
3rd dismissal for Arshdeep against Salt in T20s
Arshdeep dismissed RCB opener Phil Salt (4) in the first over. As per ESPNcricinfo, across 7 T20 innings, Arshdeep has dismissed Salt three times. Salt has scored 24 runs from 29 balls, averaging 8 (SR: 82.75).
Duo
Key numbers of Chahal and Jansen
Chahal's 2/11 saw him get to 8 wickets in IPL 2025 at 25.75 (ER: 9.36).
He has raced to 213 IPL wickets from 167 matches at 22.57. Overall in T20s, he owns 372 wickets at 23.47.
Jansen's 2/10 saw him get to 8 wickets this season at 28.87 (ER: 9.55).
The Proteas pacer now owns 120 T20 wickets at 26.29.
PBKS innings
Summary of Punjab Kings' innings
PBKS lost both their openers within the 4th over. Priyansh Arya scored 16 runs as Prabhsimran Singh managed 13.
Thereafter, Shreyas Iyer (7) and Josh Inglis (14) were sent back as PBKS were reduced to 53/4 in 8 overs.
Nehal Wadhera's 19-ball 33* in the end helped PBKS win by 5 wickets.
Marcus Stoinis, who hit the winning runs, scored an unbeaten 2-ball 7.
Hazlewood
Josh Hazlewood becomes joint-highest wicket-taker in IPL 2025
RCB pacer Josh Hazlewood was magnificent for RCB. The Aussie pacer took 3/14 from his 3 overs (ER: 4.70).
His three-fer took him to 12 wickets this season from 7 matches. He is now the joint-highest wicket-taker alongside CSK spinner Noor Ahmad in IPL 2025.
Overall in IPL, Hazlewood has 47 wickets from 34 matches at 21.55 (ER: 8.08).
Information
Bhuvi picks 2/26 for RCB
Veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar took 2/26 for RCB. In 6 matches this season, he has 7 scalps under his belt. Overall in the IPL, Bhuvi has bagged 189 wickets at 27. Versus PBKS, Bhuvi has taken 31 wickets from 22 matches at 19.19.
Details
Points table and H2H record between the two teams
PBKS have raced to 10 points this season from 7 matches (NRR: +0.308) and are placed 2nd.
On the other hand, 4th-placed RCB suffered their 3rd defeat from 7 matches (NRR: +0.446).
In terms of the H2H record between the two sides, PBKS have an 18-16 win-loss record against RCB in IPL.
Home
46th defeat at home in IPL for RCB
RCB are now the only team that are yet to win a home game this season.
Lost vs GT by 8 wickets
Lost vs DC by 6 wickets
Lost vs PBKS by 5 wickets
As per Cricbuzz, this was RCB's 46th defeat at home in the premier competition (highest for any side at a venue in IPL).