Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Travis Head has completed 1,000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Head reached the landmark in Match 33 of IPL 2025 against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium.

The Aussie batter touched the 1,000-run mark with his 14th of the match. He opened along with Abhishek Sharma after MI opted to field first.

