Travis Head races to 1,000 runs in IPL: Stats
What's the story
Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Travis Head has completed 1,000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
Head reached the landmark in Match 33 of IPL 2025 against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium.
The Aussie batter touched the 1,000-run mark with his 14th of the match. He opened along with Abhishek Sharma after MI opted to field first.
Here are the key stats.
Stats
Head takes 31 matches for this milestone
Head took 31 matches (31 innings) to complete 1,000 runs in the IPL.
The Aussie batter played his first two seasons with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (2016 and 2017).
After a hiatus, Head returned to play the IPL in 2024, this time for Sunrisers Hyderabad. He racked up 567 runs at a strike-rate of 191.55, with SRH finishing as the runners-up.
Records
Notable records of Head in IPL
In 2024, Head recorded two 16-ball fifties, the joint-fastest for SRH in IPL history. Abhishek also scored a 16-ball half-century.
Head also recorded the then fastest hundred by a SRH batter as he reached the milestone off just 39 balls in the league game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He ended up scoring a 41-ball 102.
The Australian overall slammed the then fourth-quickest IPL ton.
Information
Second-fastest to 1,000 IPL runs (balls)
Head took just 575 balls to reach 1,000 runs in the IPL, the second-quickest to this milestone by balls. As per Cricbuzz, the Aussie batter is only behind star all-rounder Andre Russell (545).