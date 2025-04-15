What's the story

Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Sunil Narine has unlocked another achievement in T20 cricket.

Narine is now the highest wicket-taker against Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League. He reached the landmark in Match 31 of IPL 2025 in Mullanpur, Chandigarh.

With his second scalp of the match, Narine went past Umesh Yadav in terms of IPL wickets against PBKS.