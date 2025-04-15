Sunil Narine becomes highest wicket-taker against PBKS in IPL: Stats
What's the story
Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Sunil Narine has unlocked another achievement in T20 cricket.
Narine is now the highest wicket-taker against Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League. He reached the landmark in Match 31 of IPL 2025 in Mullanpur, Chandigarh.
With his second scalp of the match, Narine went past Umesh Yadav in terms of IPL wickets against PBKS.
Milestone
Narine surpasses Umesh
As mentioned, Narine surpassed Indian seamer Umesh to become the highest wicket-taker against PBKS in the IPL.
In 22 IPL encounters, Umesh snapped up 35 wickets at an average of 17.88 against the Kings.
Only one other bowler has taken more than 30 wickets in this regard. Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal owns 32 scalps against PBKS in the IPL.
Stats
Narine against PBKS in IPL
Each of Narine's wickets against PBKS has come playing for KKR.
The mystery spinner, who made his debut in 2012, got to this feat in his 26th encounter.
Narine has an average of just over 20 against the Kings. His economy rate falls under eight.
The KKR spinner has taken a four-fer and a five-wicket haul against PBKS (BBI: 5/19).
Information
An elusive fifer against PBKS
Narine is one of only four players with a fifer against PBKS in the IPL, the others being Munaf Patel, Lakshmipathy Balaji, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. He owns the joint-best bowling figures (5/19) against this franchise, with Bhuvneshwar.