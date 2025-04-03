What's the story

Kolkata Knight Riders posted a score of 200/6 in 20 overs against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 15 of the Indian Premier League 2025 season at Eden Gardens.

The Knights were 97/3 after 11 overs when Venkatesh Iyer came in. Soon KKR became 106/4 as SRH were in control of the proceedings.

What followed was a valiant 29-ball 60 from KKR's vice-captain Iyer, who shared a 91-run stand alongside Rinku Singh (32*).

Notably, this was Iyer's 3rd successive fifty versus SRH.