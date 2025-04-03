Venkatesh Iyer slams his 3rd successive fifty versus SRH: Stats
What's the story
Kolkata Knight Riders posted a score of 200/6 in 20 overs against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 15 of the Indian Premier League 2025 season at Eden Gardens.
The Knights were 97/3 after 11 overs when Venkatesh Iyer came in. Soon KKR became 106/4 as SRH were in control of the proceedings.
What followed was a valiant 29-ball 60 from KKR's vice-captain Iyer, who shared a 91-run stand alongside Rinku Singh (32*).
Notably, this was Iyer's 3rd successive fifty versus SRH.
Duo
Iyer and Rinku up the ante for KKR
Iyer and Rinku started slowly as SRH controlled the show.
In the 15th over, Iyer smashed his maiden six off Simarjeet Singh's bowling.
Things looked brighter for KKR from the 16th over onward as Mohammed Shami was targeted by the duo.
In the 17th over, Rinku slammed Harshal Patel for three successive fours. Iyer then smashed 2 fours with Rinku slamming a six (18th over).
Iyer then pounced on Pat Cummins to reach his fifty off 25 balls.
Dismissal
Iyer departs after a 29-ball 60 in the 20th over
In the 20th over, Iyer hit Harshal's slower ball for a six before smacking the pacer for another 4 to help KKR start the over strongly.
However, another brilliant shot that looked like it would clear the ropes, had Iyer caught in the deep at the long-on boundary. Aniket Verma completed a fine catch.
KKR were 197/5 when Iyer departed with three balls left.
His 29-ball 60 had 7 fours and three sixes (SR: 206.90).
Stats
Iyer registers his 12th IPL fifty, including three against SRH
Iyer's 60 took him to a tally of 1,395 runs from 55 IPL matches (52 innings) at 31.
This was his 12th fifty. He also owns a ton. His strike rate reads 137.84.
As per ESPNcricinfo, Iyer now owns 209 runs versus SRH in the IPL from nine matches at 29.71.
His strike rate is 152.94.
Vs SRH
Iyer is on song versus SRH
Iyer's last three scores vs SRH reads 51* (28) - Qualifier 1 2024; 52* (26) - Final 2024; and 60 (29) - today.
As per Cricbuzz, Iyer is the third player to slam 3-plus successive fifty-plus scores versus SRH in the IPL.
Sanju Samson hit 4 successive 50-plus scores between 2021-23) with Faf du Plessis hitting three such scores between 2022-24) and now Iyer (2024-25) has joined the duo.
Do you know?
Rinku shines in his 50th outing in IPL
Rinku ended up scoring 32* runs from 17 balls. He slammed four fours and a six. He struck at 188.24. Playing his 50th match for KKR in the IPL, Rinku now owns 954 runs at 30.77. He has struck at 143.67.