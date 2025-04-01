What's the story

Left-arm pacer Ashwani Kumar made his Indian Premier League debut on March 31, 2025, for Mumbai Indians against Kolkata Knight Riders.

A resident of Jhanjeri village near Chandigarh, Ashwani helped his team clinch victory by taking four wickets. He was adjudged the Player of the Match.

Although Ashwani hasn't been exposed much in domestic cricket, his brilliant performance for MI was a career-defining moment.

Have a look at his journey.