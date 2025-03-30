IPL 2025, DC vs SRH: Presenting Player of the Day
Delhi Capitals thrashed the Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets in match number 10 of the IPL 2025 season in Vizag on Sunday.
Batting first, SRH were bundled out for 163 runs in 18.4 overs. Aniket Verma scored a valiant 74 runs.
Mitchell Starc, who helped KKR win the IPL 2024 title, made the difference with his maiden fifer.
DC (166/3) won the contest thereafter.
Starc steals the show for DC
Starc was sensational in the powerplay overs, picking three scalps.
He dismissed both Ishan Kishan (2) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (0) in his second over.
The pacer then dismissed the dangerous Travis Head in the fifth over, reducing the Orange Army to 37/4.
Starc returned in the 19th over to complete his fifer, dismissing the likes of Wiaan Mulder and Harshal Patel.
Starc is our pick for Player of the Day
Starc's big three wickets inside the PP overs, rattled SRH. This turned the game in DC's favor from the start as SRH never quite managed to impose themselves. They fought back with Aniket and Heinrich Klaasen but it wasn't enough. Starc finished the game strongly.
Maiden fifer and 200 T20 scalps for Starc
Starc finished with 5/35 from 3.4 overs. The veteran has now raced to 59 IPL wickets from 42 IPL games at 20.58. His economy rate reads 8.31 (4W: 2).
This was also his maiden five-wicket haul in the 20-over format as he surpassed 200 T20 wickets. Starc now boasts 201 scalps from 144 matches at 20.15 (ER: 7.80).
Starc rattles SRH once again
Starc boasts superb numbers versus SRH in the IPL. After dominating them in Qualifier 1 and then the final in IPL 2024, Starc picked a superb fifer. In 7 matches, he has 13 scalps versus SRH at 16.46.
Starc-strucked!
