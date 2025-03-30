What's the story

Delhi Capitals thrashed the Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets in match number 10 of the IPL 2025 season in Vizag on Sunday.

Batting first, SRH were bundled out for 163 runs in 18.4 overs. Aniket Verma scored a valiant 74 runs.

Mitchell Starc, who helped KKR win the IPL 2024 title, made the difference with his maiden fifer.

DC (166/3) won the contest thereafter.