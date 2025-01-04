What's the story

Rishabh Pant left an indelible mark in the fifth Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), by scoring the second-fastest half-century by an Indian.

The wicket-keeper batter achieved the milestone during India's second innings on Saturday, January 4.

Pant's explosive half-century came off just 29 balls. This comes close to his own record of a half-century off 28 balls against Sri Lanka in 2022.