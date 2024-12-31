Summarize Simplifying... In short Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma's decision to open the innings, disrupting the form of other players, has drawn criticism from former cricketers Aakash Chopra and Basit Ali.

Rohit Sharma has scored 164 runs from eight Tests at an average of 10.93 this season

Should Indian captain Rohit Sharma drop himself for SCG Test?

What's the story Indian cricket team captain, Rohit Sharma, has been facing flak for returning to his opening position in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. The move in the Boxing Day Test led to Shubman Gill being dropped from the team and KL Rahul being pushed down to number three. The strategy didn't pay off as both Sharma and Rahul flopped at the MCG. This has led to speculations of Sharma dropping himself for the fifth Test in Sydney.

Strategy backfires

Sharma's decision disrupts team's rhythm

Before the Melbourne Test, Rahul was in sublime form. He starred in India's victory in Perth. However, Sharma's decision to open the innings broke Rahul's rhythm and his own as well. The Indian skipper failed to give a solid start to the team in both the innings. This has resulted in sharp criticism for Sharma, who has been in a downward spiral.

Self-interest

Chopra criticizes Sharma's decision

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra, on his YouTube show, highlighted that it was the first instance of Sharma taking a self-interest decision. "For the first time, captain Rohit took a call and it was totally in his interests. It was not in the team's interests," Chopra said. He added Gill's exclusion was unjustified considering his stellar 2023.

Team balance

Chopra suggests Sharma should step down for Sydney Test

Chopra also suggested Sharma should step down from the upcoming Sydney Test to make way for a more balanced team. He said Rahul and Gill could open and bat at number three respectively, with Nitish Kumar Reddy coming in at number six. This comes amid concerns over Sharma's form this season, where he has scored just 164 runs from eight Tests at an average of 10.93.

Leadership questioned

Basit Ali criticizes Sharma's leadership

Meanwhile, former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali also slammed Sharma's decision to open the innings, saying it was a huge reason behind India's defeat in the fourth Test. He even hinted that it might be time for Sharma to resign as captain ahead of the final Test in Sydney. Ali suggested Jasprit Bumrah, who led India to victory in Perth, could take over the reins.

Record

Another unwanted record for Sharma

As per ESPNcricinfo, Sharma has managed just 31 runs at 6.20 in the ongoing series against Australia, which now stands as the lowest average for any touring captain in a Test series Down Under (minimum 5 innings). The record was previously held by Pakistan's Waqar Younis and South Africa's Graeme Smith, who endured lean run with the bat in the 2002-03 and 2014 tour, respectively. Both former players averaged 7.75 on these tours.