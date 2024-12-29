Summarize Simplifying... In short Jasprit Bumrah, ICC's top Test bowler, has made history as India's most successful bowler in SENA countries (South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia), surpassing Kapil Dev's record with 142 wickets.

His recent performance in the Melbourne Test, where he took eight wickets, further solidified his status.

Bumrah also became the fastest Indian pacer to reach 200 Test wickets, setting a new record for the best average among bowlers with 200+ Test wickets. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Bumrah went past Kapil Dev (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Bumrah becomes India's most successful Test bowler in SENA countries

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:15 pm Dec 29, 202402:15 pm

What's the story India's spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has been making waves in the ongoing fourth Test at against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). While other Indian bowlers have struggled, the 31-year-old has been a class apart from his Australian counterparts. Bumrah's performance in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series has been nothing short of sensational with 29 wickets to his name so far.

Match impact

Bumrah's stellar performance in Melbourne Test

In the Melbourne Test, popularly referred to as the "Boxing Day" Test, Bumrah single-handedly turned the tide for Team India by decimating Australia's top order. His brilliant performance saw him taking eight wickets in this match alone. This further cements his position as India's trump card and highlights his ability to deliver under pressure.

Annual achievement

Bumrah's record-breaking year in Test cricket

Bumrah, who is currently ICC's number one Test bowler, has picked a staggering 70 wickets in the 13 matches he has played this year at 15.12. His latest show at MCG has etched his name in the history of cricket as India's most successful bowler in SENA countries (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia). In 30 matches in these countries, Bumrah has taken 142 wickets at 21.23. He went past Kapil Dev's tally of 141 scalps.

Country breakdown

Bumrah's wicket tally in SENA countries

As per ESPNcricinfo, Bumrah's wicket tally in SENA countries is: 61 in Australia, 37 in England, six in New Zealand, and 38 in South Africa. His Australian journey started with the 2018/19 series but it is his ongoing tour that has seen him break records. With one more Test match left in this series, Bumrah can further extend his record. Notably, Bumrah's tally of eight fifers in SENA Tests is the most for an Indian.

Record breaker

Bumrah surpasses Kapil Dev's record in Australia

With Sam Konstas's dismissal in Australia's second innings, Bumrah went past cricket legend Kapil Dev to become the Indian pacer with most wickets in a Test series in Australia. He now leads the list with 29 wickets, four more than Kapil Dev's record in the 1991/92 series. This achievement further cements Bumrah's status as one of India's greatest fast bowlers.

Milestones

Bumrah sets new records in Test cricket

With his second wicket on the day, Bumrah became the fastest Indian pacer to complete 200 Test wickets. The pacer raced to 200 Test wickets in his 44th match. He also became the fastest Indian speedster to this milestone. Bumrah also set a new record for the best average among bowlers with 200+ Test wickets. He did so with a sub-20 average, bettering legends like Malcolm Marshall, Joel Garner, and Curtly Ambrose.

Summary

How has the match proceeded?

Each of Australia's top-four batters slammed fifties as the hosts posted 474/10 batting first. Bumrah claimed four wickets. In reply, India managed 369/10 as centurion Nitish Reddy saved them from a collapse. Yashasvi Jaiswal (82) and Washington Sundar (50) also made vital contributions. Having earned a solid 105-run lead, the Aussies were powered by Labuschagne in the third innings as they finished Day 4 at 228/9, having extended their overall lead to 333 runs.