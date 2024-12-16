Summarize Simplifying... In short Jasprit Bumrah, the Indian bowler, has made cricket history by taking 50 Test wickets in Australia, joining the ranks of Kapil Dev.

Bumrah now has 12 five-wicket hauls in Tests (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Jasprit Bumrah completes 50 Test wickets in Australia: Key stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 08:36 am Dec 16, 2024

What's the story Indian cricket team's pace spearhead, Jasprit Bumrah, has been on a roll in the ongoing Test series against Australia. In the ongoing third Test at The Gabba, Brisbane, Bumrah took his 12th five-wicket haul in Test cricket and third on Australian soil. Meanwhile, he finished with six wickets the Aussies were folded for 445/10 batting first. Bumrah also completed 50 Test scalps in Australia with his final strike.

Match highlights

Bumrah's performance in the 3rd Test

Bumrah's performance in the third Test was highlighted by the early dismissals of Australian openers Usman Khawaja and Nathan McSweeney. Despite a difficult session dominated by centurions Steve Smith and Travis Head with a 241-run partnership, Bumrah's persistence paid off. He dismissed Smith, Head, and Mitchell Marsh in quick succession with the second new ball.

Record achievement

50 Test wickets in Australia

On the third day, Bumrah sent Mitchell Starc back to the pavilion to become the second Indian bowler to take 50 wickets in Australia. He joined Kapil Dev in this elite list, who has 51 wickets Down Under. As per ESPNcricinfo, Bumrah accomplished the feat in just 19 innings with an average of 15.01. As mentioned, Bumrah now has the joint-most fifers by an Indian on Australian soil (5). He equaled Kumble.

WTC ranking

Bumrah's standing in World Test Championship history

In the history of the World Test Championship, Bumrah is now joint-third on the list of most five-wicket hauls with Pat Cummins (9 each). Ravichandran Ashwin leads with 11, followed by Nathan Lyon (10). Bumrah is also leading the wicket tally for Tests in 2024 with 59 wickets from 12 games. His bowling average this year is an impressive 15.01, including four five-wicket hauls.

Information

Most Test fifers for India in SENA nations

Bumrah also broke Dev's record for most five-wicket hauls by an Indian in SENA nations (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia). The pacer now has eight such hauls, one more than Dev. His tally of 12 Test fifers is also only second to Dev (23) among Indian fast bowlers.

Career

Bumrah races past 190 Test scalps

Bumrah finished with 6/76 from 28 overs. He has now raced to 18 wickets in the ongoing series at 11.72 (5W: 2). The pacer has raced to 191 wickets in 42 Tests. As per ESPNcricinfo, his current bowling average of 19.73 is the second-best among bowlers with 150+ Test wickets. He now has 12 fifers in the format. The 30-year-old has enjoyed his outings against Australia as he owns 50 wickets against the opposition at 17.82 (5W: 3).